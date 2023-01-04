Mayorkas Admits to an Immigration Problem. Sort Of. Biden Will Go to the Border. Maybe.

The first step to fixing a problem is admitting that you have one. Unless of course, you’re the Biden administration. Then the first step is to blame someone else for it.

At first blush, it would appear that Biden and Co. are finally going to get serious about the crisis on the southern border. But not so fast—there’s a catch. It isn’t the administration’s fault. It never is.

On Wednesday, DHS Secretary Alejandro “The Truth is Not Out There” Mayorkas admitted to there being an illegal immigration issue. Of course, he did not use the word “illegal” and blamed someone else, according to Fox News. During a Wednesday interview/talking points briefing with The Washington Post, he was queried about what the administration will do about the influx of illegals once Title 42 came to an end. Mayorkas stated:

There’s no question that the number of encounters that we are experiencing at the border is straining our system. No one disagrees with that. We just can’t seem to agree upon the solution. And a solution is long, long overdue. Within the broken immigration system that we are operating we are managing the number of encounters, and we are prepared to address the end of Title 42. We’ve been preparing for this since well beyond last year.

So far, so good, but don’t get your hopes up. According to Mayorkas, Congress needs to pass immigration legislation that will include… if you guessed amnesty, winner, winner, chicken dinner! With amnesty guaranteed, immigrants “could” start an eight-year path to citizenship. Mayorkas supports it in part because the U.S. has a labor shortage:

We have 10 million job openings in the United States. I was reading about what Canada is doing to address a million open jobs. They’re bringing in about 1.3 million migrants to fill that labor need that cannot be met within their own borders. President Biden sent forward a comprehensive package on day one. It has not occurred yet.

See? Too good to be true.

In the meantime, while only Nixon could go to China, it has somehow been all but impossible for Biden to go to the border. But that appears to have changed. Kind of. Technically, he is going to Mexico to meet with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau. Immigration is slated to be a priority for the trio. Biden and Trudeau under one roof. They are either going to summon a demon for a policy discussion, or Trudeau is going to spend about 15 minutes listening to Biden and hand him a pamphlet about that assisted suicide policy Canada is so keen to use.

As ABC News reports, Biden has said he intends to visit the border. The details are still hazy. As is the word “intends.” Does this mean Biden will look out the window of Air Force One as it flies over the border? Will his motorcade drive past it at high speed? Or, since he only intends to visit the border, will he just not get around to it? Contrast that with Donald Trump, who actually visited the border five times during his presidency.

So DHS says we have a problem and the answer is amnesty. Biden may—MAY—go to the border. *Sigh.* Meet the new year, same as the old year.