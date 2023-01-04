Shocking Brand New Research: Testosterone in Total Freefall, May Account for Explosion in Transgenderism

The left celebrates the trend while the right laments it, but what everyone can agree upon is that rates of transgenderism have exploded in the past decade.

“About 42,000 U.S. children ages 6 to 17 were diagnosed with gender dysphoria in 2021, nearly triple the number in 2017,” Reuters reports. A tripling in transgenderism should shock any honest public policy analyst and beg for intense scrutiny.

Many cultural critics and behavioral scientists have postulated that there is a notable “social contagion” element to the trend — in which children are conditioned through public school indoctrination and social/corporate media to assume “transgender” identities for greater social status. Certainly, there is extensive evidence to back up this theory, especially for girls who are more sensitive to social pressures.

Monkey see, monkey do.

The social contagion angle is red meat for the populist right-wing base, who see their children immersed in cult-like groupthink in every civic institution, bankrolled by woke corporate foundations with their own interests in mind. Their outrage is morally justified in this regard.

But the parallel physiological drop-off in sperm counts and testosterone levels, which effectively feminizes boys and men, is also likely an underappreciated angle and arguably even more important than social conditioning.

Eminent researcher Dr. Shanna Swan explains her findings from a recent study that paint an even bleaker picture regarding testosterone and sperm counts than previously imagined.

Her previous research, published in 2017, which went largely ignored by the mainstream Public Health™ establishment, found a 1.16% annual decline in sperm counts (a common and accurate proxy for testosterone levels) population-wide from 1972 to the turn of the century. In its own right, that 2017 study indicated nothing short of an actual public health disaster, unlike the mild flu-like coronavirus that the Public Health™ technocrats used to bring the global economy to its knees.

Dr. Swan’s updated meta-analysis, newly released in November 2022, “Temporal trends in sperm count: a systematic review and meta-regression analysis of samples collected globally in the 20th and 21st centuries,” shows that the initial 1.16% estimate dramatically undercounted the decline:

The slope for SC among unselected men was steeper in a model restricted to post-2000 data (–1.73: –3.23 to –0.24; P = 0.024) and the percent decline per year doubled, increasing from 1.16% post-1972 to 2.64% post-2000. Results were similar for TSC, with a 62.3% overall decline among unselected men (–4.70 million/year; –6.56 to –2.83; P < 0.001) in the adjusted meta-regression model the decline in sperm count is paralleled by declines in testosterone and increases in testicular cancer and male genital anomalies. [emphasis added]

A cocktail of environmental factors — like bisphenol A (BPA), phthalates, and other chemicals commonly found in consumer products — drives these declines. There are immediately obvious and easily instituted practical public policy solutions to the problem.

Assuming that the Public Health™ authorities at the NIH or the FDA or the CDC actually concern themselves with health, the natural question arises: why are they seemingly doing nothing about this rapidly worsening problem? Why the radio silence?

Their open depopulation agenda speaks for itself. Infertility and eneuchism serve their interests, so findings like Dr. Swan’s serve as cause for celebration rather than red flags.

Who needs a draconian, contentious CCP-style One Child policy when stealth chemical castration will suffice?