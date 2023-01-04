Biden: ‘The World Is Not a Patch in Our Jeans’

Thank goodness adults are running the country again. Joe Biden is back from his vacation in the U.S. Virgin Islands, where he might or might not have been getting a prosecutor fired, and he came back with a bang, intoning during a speech, “The world is not a patch in our jeans.” It’s right up there with other great presidential quotes, no doubt, like “Tear down this wall!” and “With malice toward none, with charity for all.”

After mumbling that he had been to more than 140 countries, Biden, gripping the podium as if it were a life buoy, delivered his zinger, “I’ll paraphrase the phrase of my old neighborhood: The rest of the countries, the world is not a patch in our jeans, if we do what we wanna do, we need to do.” Hopefully, someone translates that into English sometime soon.

BIDEN: "I’ll paraphrase the phrase of my old neighborhood: The rest of the countries, the world is not a patch in our jeans, if we do what we wanna do, we need to do." pic.twitter.com/G8WI7etvBb — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 4, 2023

But Biden’s quotable genius did not stop there. The president mumbled his way through a special thank-you to Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell (I guess we know which side Mitch is on) and became worked up insisting he was creating jobs for Americans.

“Think about why the recession got so bad two years ago,” Biden slurred. “We didn’t have semiconductors … we invented them! And then we went to sleep!” Which is exactly what Joe seemed to need to do. “We exported jobs. Now we’re exporting product [sic] and creating jobs.” He then praised the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act of 2022.

BIDEN: "Think about why the recession got so bad two years ago…" pic.twitter.com/Os6dPIlX6j — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 4, 2023

Biden apparently forgot that the movement to bring jobs back to America was Trump’s project, not his, and that the bad economy of two years ago was largely due to COVID-19 lockdowns, which Biden defended. Not to mention the fact that the economic crisis has gotten exponentially worse under Biden.

Too bad Biden didn’t go back to his old neighborhood where they supposedly said the world wasn’t a patch in our jeans and left America to recover from all the damage this clown has inflicted on it.