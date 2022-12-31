Trump Was Right: Joe Biden Destroyed the Stock Market

You probably don’t need me or anyone else to tell you that 2022 was a brutal year for your stock portfolio. If you were planning to retire in 2023, you may want to put it off, as it may be a while before your retirement fund recovers. It turns out that 2022 was the worst year for the stock market since 2008. You remember the financial collapse in 2008, right?

In 2022, the S&P 500 lost 19.44%, the DOW lost 8.78%, and the NASDAQ lost 33.10%.

Let’s go Brandon!

Last year, Joe Biden was quick to take credit for any positive economic news (which was really the result of the economy reopening after the COVID shutdowns), including the stock market’s rise.

“[The stock market] has hit record after record after record on my watch, while making things more equitable for working class people,” Biden said back in January 2022.

Will he take credit for the current state of the stock market?

It’s worth noting here that Donald Trump predicted the stock market would crash under Biden. Once again, he was right.