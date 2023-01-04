Biden to Increase Fees for Legal Immigration to Cover Costs Processing Illegals

The Biden administration announced this week that the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will raise fees for legal immigrants applying for permits, visas, and green cards to provide resources to reduce the backlog of “asylum” applications caused by historic surges in illegal immigration at the southern border.

Joe Biden’s border crisis has created a years-long backlog of asylum applicants, with applicants having to wait an average of 4.3 years to appear in court, reports the Daily Caller. According to USCIS, Biden’s proposal will raise fees for H-1B applications from $60 to $780 for skilled workers, $460 to $1,080 for non-agricultural employees, and $1,140 to $1,540 for green card applicants. The fee increases are expected to bring in $5.2 to $6.4 billion in extra revenue annually, of which, $1.9 billion will be used to provide resources to reduce the backlog.

This sounds par for the course with the Biden administration, which has created the worst border crisis in our nation’s history after inheriting a secure border from Donald Trump. It’s hard to imagine how anyone could choose to further punish legal immigrants by saddling them with higher fees to help speed up the process for illegals claiming asylum to come into our country.