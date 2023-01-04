WATCH: Fetterman's Painfully Awkward Swearing-in Renews Doubts About Ability to Serve

Jon Fetterman (D-Pa.) was sworn in as a U.S. senator on Tuesday, and, thankfully, he ditched the hoodie and sweats for a suit. Unlike the ill-fitting suit he wore for Joe Biden’s Pennsylvania visit last year, he bought a brand-new one just for the occasion—properly tailored and everything. It might just be his first public appearance where he didn’t look like a complete slob.

That said, I noticed something painfully awkward and off in the video from Fetterman’s swearing-in. Senators were sworn in together in small groups, but during the photo-op with Kamala Harris afterward, Fetterman’s behavior raised some red flags.

First, you’ll notice that Fetterman doesn’t speak and appears to only communicate with facial gestures and nods. His wife, Gisele Fetterman, and Kamala Harris do all of the talking. Then, when his children join them for a family photo, the senator doesn’t even appear to acknowledge them. He just stands there like a puppet, clasping his hands together and occasionally smiling awkwardly, gazing out in the distance, seemingly unaware of his immediate surroundings, basically looking lost. Fetterman also either ignores or cannot understand the photographer’s instruction to put his hands down by his sides.

I’m not joking or exaggerating. Just watch.

It has long been suspected that John Fetterman covered up the full extent of the cognitive impairments he’s suffered as a result of his stroke back in May. He spent much of the general campaign in hiding, refusing to release his medical records and instead releasing a note clearing him to serve in the U.S. Senate from his doctor, who just so happens to be a big-time donor to Democrat candidates. Fetterman also refused to debate until just a couple weeks before Election Day, after a significant amount of votes had already been cast because of early voting.

Fetterman’s strange behavior at his swearing-in suggests that his mental health has not improved since his disastrous debate performance in October. This, combined with the fact that he hasn’t conducted a single interview since getting elected, raises serious doubts about his ability to serve as a U.S. senator. As PJ Media previously reported, he was rarely at work as mayor of Braddock and lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania—and that was before he had a stroke. What chance does he have now of being able to do the job of a U.S. senator?