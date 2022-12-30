John Fetterman Is Still Hiding From the Media. Why?

Senator-elect John Fetterman (D-Penn.) is still hiding from the media, nearly two months after being elected.

For many months now, there have been issues raised regarding Fetterman’s fitness for office. In fact, his disastrous debate performance had many convinced that his campaign was over. But thanks to his keeping a low profile during most of the campaign and banking thousands of votes via early voting, Fetterman managed to defeat Dr. Mehmet Oz last month.

Despite winning a six-year term in the U.S. Senate, Fetterman apparently still isn’t comfortable enough speaking to the media. He hasn’t given a single interview since winning his election—despite the outstanding questions about his physical fitness for office.

Related: If Elected, How Long Would Fetterman Last in the Senate?

His communications team and his wife, however, have been giving plenty of interviews, according to Fox News Digital. This, of course, makes Fetterman’s absence even more suspect. Fetterman assured the voters of Pennsylvania that he was fit for office, providing a doctor’s note—not even a legitimate medical record—from his physician, who just so happens to be a big-time Democratic donor who coincidentally also gave money to Fetterman’s campaign.

John Fetterman is letting his wife and communications team handle public appearances for him more than six months after his stroke and nearly two months after his election. So, it stands to reason that Fetterman is hiding something. Perhaps he’s not recovering as he claimed he would—which means that, in all likelihood, the same bumbling, confused man we saw on the debate stage in October will be trying to represent the people of Pennsylvania come next month.

How long is Fetterman going to last in the Senate before he resigns for health reasons?