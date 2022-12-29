The Morning Briefing: DeSantis Is Again the Desperately Needed Adult in the Room

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Ivy was rough to be around when she was in the throes of another one of her Toblerone hangovers.

In this mad, mad world we are dealing with here in 2022, few things are more perplexing than leftists insisting that young children be exposed to drag queens. When I was a kid the adults mostly wanted us outside playing baseball or riding bikes. Now, veritable hordes of alleged grown-ups think an important right of passage for 8-year-old Timmy is to have a fat man who is dressed like a woman twerk in the young lad’s face.

Whenever anyone on our side points out that this is beyond unseemly, we’re called “bigots,” or “transphobic,” even though the drag queens are a completely different kind of “trans.”

We finally have some official pushback on the madness, and it should surprise no one that it’s happening in Florida. Paula wrote about it yesterday:

Officials in Florida are investigating a Dec. 26 Christmas-themed drag show in Ft. Lauderdale, where children were in attendance as performers simulated sex on stage, and which included an act called “Screwdolph the Red-Nippled Reindeer.” The show, called “Drag Queen Christmas,” has performances scheduled in three dozen cities around the country, including four in Florida. According to promoters, this is the eighth consecutive year for the show.

And here are some of the salacious details from one of those shows:

During the “Screwdolph the Red Nippled Reindeer” segment of the show, the performers “simulated sex countless times, sexualized a child’s story, including Santa, and had sexual videos playing in the background. When the host asked a child what his favorite part of the show is he replied ‘nothing.’” In another segment, “men with kink harnesses grab their privates, grind, and simulate humping. The Drag Queen talked to a 9 year old named Major and then addressed the mother of the child. ‘You are such an awesome mom for bringing your kid out to a FAMILY FRIENDLY DRAG SHOW.’”

Just like Christmases at grandma’s house, right?

There is a lot to unpack in this story, most of it creepy. The important detail is that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his office became aware of the freak show and now the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) is looking into it, per a statement from DeSantis’s press secretary.

The world truly is topsy-turvy when conservatives are applauding government involvement, but here we are.

Paula posted a letter that the DBPR sent to the owners of a theater where another freak flag-flying performance was scheduled for last night. It’s strongly worded, as people like to say. Perhaps some more flexing by the state can clean up some of this filth.

Forget politics for a moment, as a parent, I don’t get any of this. I couldn’t for a moment imagine what the thought process is in the heads of people who expose their children to this kind of depravity. They’re probably strict about their kids’ screen time though.

Once again, DeSantis and his administration read the room and did exactly the right thing. He continues to build his résumé for a presidential run, to the chagrin of his rabid haters on the left and some in the Republican party. Since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, he’s hit all the right notes when dealing with hot-button issues.

His detractors are probably coming around to the fact that he’s not going to commit any unforced errors. His instincts and resolve are always dialed in. It’s going to be fun if he runs.

Everything Isn’t Awful

This is Craig Elston. When the blizzard struck Buffalo, he opened up his barbershop for anyone who needed it. Fifty people came into his shop to stay warm, charge their phones, and find shelter. Know his name. pic.twitter.com/YguQPNCssN — Goodable (@Goodable) December 28, 2022

