Time for House Cleaning: What the New Congress Needs to Do ASAP to Save America From Marxism

Think of the GOP as a dazed Rocky Balboa, covered in cuts and bruises, sitting on that little corner stool as his coach tries to give him a strategy to finish the next round without getting knocked out. Politically speaking, that’s where we are.

Whether the Democrats are allegedly cheating Republicans like Kari Lake or amassing an indictment to hobble if not imprison Trump, they are fighting like a honey badger for the last spot on Noah’s ark.

Republicans are on the verge of extinction thanks to gutless, globalist quislings like Mitt Romney, Lindsey Graham, and Mitch McConnell. The House of Representatives, this new GOP-controlled House, might be our last stand. What can they do to stave off the Marxists who have cleverly ingratiated themselves in every American institution? For once, they can fight back.

FACT-O-RAMA! Marxists know that our Christianity is our strength and our weakness. Patriotic, conservative, HONEST, family-loving Americans are the backbone of the U.S.A. Unlike the commies, we would rather lose an election than deny our nation the democratic process. Not only are Marxists happy to allegedly pay “mules” to stuff drop boxes as we sit home praying the election goes our way, but they also count on it. It’s time to wake up and smell the Venezeula-grown coffee beans, roll up our sleeves, and throw some punches of our own. Let our Christianity be our strength, not our Achilles’ heel. It’s time to fight for what we believe in. This might be the last round of the fight.

Mike Tyson once famously said, “Everybody has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.” The Marxists in the DOJ, the FBI, and the Democrat party haven’t been walloped yet. The first stop for the House needs to be a serious investigation into Hunter Biden’s laptop and a concurrent investigation into everyone who tried to suppress it. Watch how honest a man becomes when he not only realizes his DOJ pension is on the line but that he is also looking at making license plates with men he helped lock up.

As we’ve seen recently, it won’t be easy.

SYSTEMIC MARXISM-O-RAMA! FBI head Andrew McCabe was understandably fired for his political skullduggery two days before he was planning to retire. Yet he sued — and won — and got his pension with back pay. His record was wiped clean, he was given a book deal, and he made over $500,000 from a GoFundMe set up for him. He also landed a gig at CNN. Crime pays if you hold a FBI badge. It needs to stop.

An organized crime family — and that is what the Bidens are — is never more vulnerable than when its don trades in his Dolce & Gabbana for pinstripes. It’s no secret that Hunter Biden and his uncle Jim Biden were selling access to Joe “10% for the Big Guy” Biden. The proof is all over Hunter’s laptop, which we all know now is real. This includes the Bidens taking tens of millions of dollars from Chinese companies.

If Trump was hoovering mad stacks from our foes, I’d be the first to turn my back on him. However, Marxists in the Democrat party will bend over backward to defend their own. The swamp is deeper than most of us know, and the slimers watch each others’ backs.

Hunter Biden needs a pre-dawn raid like those peaceful pro-lifers endured and an FBI colonoscopy. He deserves his day in court, but his laptop is damning. That’s why 51 “intel specialists” tried to dismiss it, why the FBI tucked it away, and why bum-lickers in left-wing news outlets — as well as Big Tech platforms like Twitter and Facebook — censored and suspended people who spoke of it.

SHAME-O-RAMA! Iranians are fighting in the streets for their freedoms as our elected politicians in the GOP sit on their hands and watch the DOJ raid, terrorize, and punish right-wingers, including Trump. What gives? Mitch McConnell.

The GOP — actually, the nation — needs an Eliot Ness, and all we have is Senate leader Mitch McConnell. McConnell’s family has made tens of millions of dollars in the shipping industry thanks to deals involving the Chinese. The Chinese commies have McConnell sitting snugly in their pocket next to the Bidens. He is not about to rock his multi-million dollar boat deal. That sound you hear is Hunter Biden blazing up his crack pipe of freedom before he falls asleep on a big bag of Chinese money. The House needs to act, now.

The Marxists fear Trump’s return and are doing their best to lock him up for whatever crime than can find — or create. They have investigated him over 30 times, yet Hunter and his laptop of evidence are ignored.

If you think the commies won’t do the same to DeSantis, should he run for president, I’d like to sell you my invisible, gold-sniffing piglet Carl, who will make you a millionaire in just a few short weeks.

Is there any good news? Yes.

Elon Musk is one of the most important warriors in the fight for our nation. If you aren’t watching the Twitter File drops, you need to. He proved what we have all suspected: the FBI is spying on us and using Twitter to censor us. He also showed us that the bolshie-Americans silenced conservatives who dared question the laughable “science” of masks and vaccines. He is showing us the Stalinist tactics of the Democrat Party.

Conservatives are being targeted for phantom crimes while the real traitors, the Biden family, McConnell, and who-knows-how-many-more American politicians, enjoy protections from almost every institution in America. Get it yet? Our nation is throat-deep in Marxism. It’s time to take Tyson’s advice and — metaphorically speaking — punch someone in the mouth. Let’s land the first haymaker on the Biden family. A snake without a head is less of a threat, and it sends a message to all the other snakes.

Anyone standing in the way of an investigation into the Biden family, as well as the people who protect them, is a commie and, thus, an enemy of America.