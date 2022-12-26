Twitter Files, Part X: Banning Those Who Dared Question the COVID Narrative

Thus far the Twitter File dumps have been mostly about the FBI using Twitter to silence conservatives and run cover for Hunter Biden’s laptop — perhaps effectively altering the 2020 election — and about how the CIA, Department of Defense (DOD), and practically every other government agency jumped on the Twitter censorship bandwagon for their own nefarious purposes.

1984-O-RAMA! Under Joe Biden, the U.S. government has infiltrated major tech companies like Twitter, Facebook, Verizon, etc., to spy on its own citizens. As you’re about to see, they also want to control what we read — and therefore what we believe to be true.

Monday’s Twitter Files dump is about the government silencing anyone who dared question “the science” surrounding anything to do with the Hong Kong Fluey.

It is hard to understate the levels of dishonesty we witnessed during Covid. No amount of political doublespeak can make this poof away. The game has changed – once the internet has receipts, the evidence is forever. https://t.co/NZuhR68T5K pic.twitter.com/2KweCNF6OT — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) December 26, 2022

Wait until you see what — and who — decided what was and wasn’t the acceptable medical opinion in regard to the Bat-Stew Flu.

As I’ve noted before, following the multi-part Twitter Files dump can be confusing. So I will lay out the essentials in an easy-to-follow bulleted format:

Both the Trump and Biden administrations pressured Twitter regarding COVID-19 “misinformation” but for different reasons: Trump wanted to prevent the public from “panic buying” and engaging in conspiracy theories involving 5G cell towers; Biden wanted to silence people who questioned mask efficacy, vaccines, or anything put forth by the CDC.

After Biden took over the White House, his administration took aim at anti-vaxxers, including journalist Alex Berenson. In mid-2021, Biden declared that media companies were “killing people” by allowing “misinformation” on their platforms. Berenson was suspended immediately thereafter. Berenson sued Twitter and, in the process, learned the White House was out to silence him.

Twitter didn’t always cave to pressure from the Biden administration; a Twitter exec wrote earlier this month of the White House being “very angry” the platform wouldn’t do more to suspend the accounts of people questioning the COVID “science.” However, Twitter did silence many medical professionals who dared to share viewpoints that opposed the opinions of the U.S. government.

Much of the censorship came from bots or, in some cases, moderators in the Philippines who were not medical specialists. They followed “decision trees” to see who would get suspended.

The “decision trees” were created by high-ranking Twitter execs, most of whom had a serious left-leaning bias.

This bias, as well as the bots and Filipino content moderators who had no medical training, led to scores of doctors and medical specialists being censored or even banned from Twitter for posing opinions and/or actual facts that didn’t jibe with the White House’s COVID narrative.

Targeted Twitter users would have their content censored. An offending tweet might be labeled “misinformation” and could no longer be “liked” or shared.

Dr. Martin Kulldorff from Harvard Medical School tweeted that only the elderly and their caretakers needed to be vaccinated. The tweet was deemed “misinformation” and could no longer be shared or “liked,” thus limiting its view. Never mind that Kulldorff’s opinion matched that of many other countries.

Some tweets were flagged even though they contained actual CDC information because the bots and moderators were somehow unable to recognize that.

FACT-O-RAMA! Former FBI employee/Twitter exec Jim Baker tried to have Trump banned from Twitter when the then-president called for calm in the face of COVID.

What Have We Learned?

We have learned that Twitter wasn’t used by the FBI and CIA only to spy on and silence Americans. It was also used to censor people — many of whom were doctors and medical specialists — who dared to question or disagree with the White House’s version of “science.”

The Biden administration got “very angry” when Twitter execs refused to suspend everyone the White House deemed to be a “problem,” but Twitter did squelch many medical specialists who questioned the official COVID narrative.

The bots and moderators were sometimes unable to distinguish actual CDC information from the medical opinions of dissenters, but the scorched-earth policy of silencing people could and did censor them as well.

Our government is using Twitter — and almost every tech company — to spy on us and to silence us when we question their version of “science.” Stalin would be proud.

Elon Musk tweeted that there will be more Twitter-COVID chicanery exposed next week. He also had this to say: