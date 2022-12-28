A Man Who Murdered His Parents Will Serve His Time as a Woman

Another man who identifies as a woman has apparently been transferred to the women’s wing of a prison in Maine. That such a thing should happen is nothing new in and of itself. PJ Media and other outlets have reported on similar situations in other states. But the nature and scope of this crime are startling.

Maine resident Andrew Balcer is a convicted murderer. Reduxx reports that on Halloween night in 2016, Balcer, then 17, stabbed his mother and father and then killed the family dog. He woke up his mother claiming he was having problems sleeping. As she embraced him he stabbed her. Then he killed his father before murdering a pet chihuahua. He spared his older brother because “it was not his day.” He laughed as he confessed his crime to a police officer. As Reduxx quoted:

I snapped. I took my little Ka-Bar [military combat knife] there and I drove it straight into my mother’s back,” Balcer said. “My father came up because he heard her screams and I stabbed the f**k out of him. Oh, I killed the dog, too. It was barking.

The case was in court for years. Balcer, who now calls himself Andrea, claimed to have suffered physical and sexual abuse at the hands of his parents, something that his brother vehemently denies. But he also said that an impetus for his crimes was the fact that his parents were not supportive of his gender transition.

Balcer’s brother said that Andrew Balcer was a remorseless murderer and begged the court not to show any leniency. Balcer’s uncle, his mother’s brother, told the court that there was no issue about Balcer’s parents accepting their son’s gender. He called Balcer’s assertion an insult to the LGBTQ community.

The judge took Balcer’s age, good grades, and lack of criminal record into the sentence but did not recognize the claim of gender dysphoria. According to the Bangor Daily News, Balcer was sentenced to 40 years in prison. Although Balcer was originally listed as a male, his gender is now officially female in the records of the Maine correctional system. He is 6’1” and weighs 245 pounds. He is currently at the minimum-to-medium Maine Correctional Center in Windham. According to Reduxx, Balcer’s records would indicate that he has been housed with the women’s population.

Reduxx suggests that Balcer’s transfer is due to LD 1044, legislation sponsored by Charlotte Warren, a Democrat former state representative. The bill was signed into law last year and mandates that the prison system must acknowledge a person’s gender identity, regardless of “anatomy or physique.” Inmates are to be housed with the gender with which they identify unless they pose a management or security problem or a safety risk to other inmates. The bill enjoyed support from the Maine Women’s Lobby, the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault, and the ACLU of Maine. None of those entities expressed concern for the potential harm to female inmates at the hands of males.

When we hear the word “dystopia,” our minds inevitably turn toward an oppressive, intrusive government. The word conjures up images of Winston Smith winding his way through the streets of Airstrip One in Oceania under the gaze of Big Brother and the Inner Party. It is easy to forget Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World, in which the masses are pleasured into subservience. But Balcer’s case is somewhat new territory in terms of the cultural dystopia in which we find ourselves. Balcer decided that his gender dysphoria was allegedly reason enough to commit two murders. Three, if one counts the family dog.

“Do what thou wilt, but harm no one,” the Wiccans say. And indeed, the few practicing Wiccans I have known have lived by that creed. But in a cultural dystopia, that creed becomes “Do what thou wilt, and harm anyone.” Whether Balcer truly believes himself to be a woman or simply used gender identity as an escape clause is only part of the issue. The fact that Balcer felt entitled to use his identity as a justification for murder is the overarching issue. Balcer made his identity his rationale for killing his parents. And the authorities in Maine seem to agree that Balcer is a woman since he will do his 40 years in a women’s facility. To a certain degree, Maine has codified Balcer’s mindset.

From drag performers allowing children to stroke their groins to the saga of Andrew Balcer, who seems to be seeking redemption for his crimes by declaring himself to be the opposite sex, when will gender become the profane shibboleth for abandoning standards of personal behavior? Will we reach the point at which any crime or aberrant action will be ignored, minimized, or accommodated to a degree simply because the culprit invokes diplomatic immunity via their preferred pronouns?

If the members of the gender/trans community are serious about their humanity, they must come to terms with the idea of morality. And they must seriously rebuke those who commit crimes under the sanctity of gender. The same is true for those who use gender as a woke flag of superiority. All bets are not off simply because one decides that one is a man, woman, some combination of the two, or a new species altogether.