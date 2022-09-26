WATCH: Child Strokes Drag Performer’s Groin at Chattanooga Pride Youth Event

Dear Leftists, libs, activists and sign bearers: Are we there yet? Have we crossed the line past which we can all get together on the fact that drag and kids just don’t mix? If not, maybe this video will convince you:



Yes, that was a child stroking the crotch of a drag queen, who does not seem to have a problem with it at all. The video’s poster said that it was taken Saturday at the Chattanooga Pride Youth Day at Wanderlinger Brewing Company. I had to watch the video a few times just to make sure I was seeing what I hoped I wasn’t seeing. I really wanted it to not be what it was so I could tell the editors I was canceling the story. But I am sorry to say, it is exactly what it appears to be.

The event was sponsored by Chattanooga Pride/Tennessee Valley Pride, which posted the following on Facebook:

Happy Chattanooga Pride! As we celebrate leading up to the festival on October 2nd, come hang out with us at Wanderlinger Brewing Company for our annual Pride Youth Day, from 1PM – 5PM! Featuring speakers/discussions, princess meet & greets, drag queen story time, and a family friendly drag show!

Typically, I could not find much on the news about the incident, but one YouTuber has some footage of the police shutting the event down. The Tennessee Conservative covered the story and interviewed the man who took the video, Robby Starbuck. The performer in question, who reportedly goes by the name “Ariel,” is not a drag queen but did allow the child to rub his crotch. But there is no way anyone with any degree of lucidity can say this was not a drag event. According to the report, one parent at the event said that it was innocent but looked horrible on video. The child is innocent. It looks horrible because it is horrible

Please, tell us: What is family-friendly about a child stroking a grown man’s groin? Give us the evidence for how something like this will result in a stable childhood and a well-adjusted adult. We would be interested to hear your reasoning. We won’t believe it, but we would be interested in hearing it. And while you’re at it, tell us how this is not grooming. What part of that clip does not constitute the sexualization of children? As Starbuck pointed out, it would not have been difficult for “Ariel” to stop the child from touching him.

More to the point, what parent can sit there with a beer at their elbow and smile while this is going on? Mom? Dad? This didn’t raise any red flags for you? Or are you so fearful, so ethically and socially compromised that you had no problem with loading your child into your Lexus SUV and heading to the Wanderlinger Brewing Company to subject her to this? No lights went on, no bells went off, no flags were raised when you saw your little girl doing this? You didn’t leap from the stage and drag your child out of the brewpub?

And we haven’t even touched upon the displays put on for children by the drag queens shown in the video.

No, you do not get the standard “consenting adults” disclaimer. The Wanderlinger Brewing Company, the LGBTQ drag community, progressives, and in particular the parents should be ashamed and dare I say repentant that a little girl had this happen to her.

So, Leftists, before you huff in disgust and go out to straighten your “In This House Sign,” please tell us: Are we there yet? Have we finally crossed the line? Because if we haven’t, the nation’s troubles have only barely begun.