Yes, Real Men Still Exist: Watch Them Stand Up for Children Being Dragged Into Dallas Grooming Event

Whenever I see a child who has clearly been corrupted by adults with LGBTQ agendas, I get angry at the kid’s father. Did he abandon his children to the full-time attentions of a deranged mother? Is he present but too whipped to be a strong father? What man would allow such a thing to be done to his son or daughter? Yes, the mother enrages me as well, but a society in which real men exist would never allow the over-the-top grooming and wholesale destruction of childhood innocence that goes on these days.

Real men are protectors. They instinctively defend the vulnerable and the innocent. And thankfully, they still exist in the United States.

A recent example of real men in action occurred at a disgusting grooming party in a gay bar called Mr. Misster (get it??) in Dallas, Texas. The bar held an event called “DRAG THE KIDS TO PRIDE – A Family Friendly Drag Show” on Saturday. While most of us understand that a drag show fundamentally cannot be a family-friendly event, Mr. Misster thinks it’s just fine:

Mr. Misster’s Drag The Kids To Pride Drag Show provides the ultimate family friendly pride experience. This signature event is a family friendly spin off of our famed Champagne Drag Brunch, with our resident DJ Charlie Phresh playing some of your favorite hits while host Nicole O’Hara Munro brings together some of the best drag entertainers around! Our under 21 guests can enjoy a special Mr. Misster Mocktails while the moms and dads can sip on one of our classic Mr. Misster Mimosa Towers. Do you want to hit the stage with the queens? We have FIVE limited spots for young performers to take the stage solo, or with a queen of their choosing! Come hangout with the Queens and enjoy this unique pride experience, fit for guests of all ages!

The show was just as horrible and inappropriate for children as you would imagine. Men cross-dressed in sexually charged costumes and danced inappropriately for children, whose parents encouraged them to hand the performers money — just like at an adult strip bar!

A drag queen drops it low for children and takes their money— This is not even the worst footage to come out of the event believe it or not. pic.twitter.com/uIodp84Naf — Tayler Hansen 🇺🇸 (@TaylerUSA) June 4, 2022

Then the children were made part of the act. First, they were brought on stage to play a game of musical chairs while a dragged-out emcee called the shots and the audience whooped and cheered:

Children are now playing musical chairs for the audience pic.twitter.com/fghzTVamGn — Tayler Hansen 🇺🇸 (@TaylerUSA) June 4, 2022

Once the children were comfortable being the center of attention, it was time for the next step in the groomy progression. Kids were invited on stage to catwalk with the performers. “Who wants to be a diva for the day?” asked a drag queen, as several kids joined him.

All of this occurred in front of a large neon sign that read, “IT’S NOT GONNA LICK ITSELF.” (Relax! It’s just an ice cream sign! Tee hee.)

Children are invited on stage and walk with the Drag Queens pic.twitter.com/PGmt5oIxkD — Tayler Hansen 🇺🇸 (@TaylerUSA) June 4, 2022

As you may have noticed, none of this is okay. But even though most people have been bullied and browbeaten into silent acceptance if not approval, brave protestors showed up to stand up for the children and decry what was being done to them. Among them were plenty of real men, and it was glorious to see their righteous anger and moral strength in action as they called out the sick adults.

Watch Texas-based YouTuber and political commenter John Doyle, flanked by a diverse group of manly men, as he confronts the deranged adults dragging their kids into emotional disorders pride:

John Doyle confronts parents outside of the Children’s Drag Show in Dallas, TX. pic.twitter.com/3UF3tz7Rq5 — Tayler Hansen 🇺🇸 (@TaylerUSA) June 4, 2022

My favorite quote: “Your kids aren’t actually gay, you just groomed them.”

Here are some more men in action. I especially love the second guy. Step aside and let the man go through! He’s just trying to walk down the damn street! (Serious language warning — this guy is miffed!)

Far-left protesters follow & physically confront a black man who protested a drag show for children at a gay bar in Dallas, Texas. Video by @TaylerUSA. pic.twitter.com/jhqxtc28uS — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 4, 2022

Comedian and political activist Alex Steyn followed a drag dancer out to his car and took him to task for corrupting children.

Asking the drag queen how she feels for exploiting little children? pic.twitter.com/Jlho6qL1e2 — Alex Stein #99 (@alexstein99) June 4, 2022

There were real women protesting the corruption of children as well, but this article is a shout-out to the men who are stepping up to protect kids and call out evil. So a word to the single ladies out there: don’t despair — real men still exist. If you don’t have any in your town, maybe you should check out Dallas!

In the past, I always enjoyed gay parades, dance clubs, and drag dressers in and around New York City. But that was a long time ago. Once the rainbow mafia started going after kids, they crossed the line. Those who target children are predators, abusers, and corruptors of innocence, and they deserve every bit of scorn and contempt society can heap upon them.