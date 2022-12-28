Republican Community Leader Murdered by Wife on Christmas Day

A New Jersey woman is accused of shooting and killing her husband, a Republican community leader and volunteer, on Christmas Day.

David Wigglesworth, 57, was found dead from a gunshot wound in his May’s Landing house on Sunday night after police responded to a call about an injured man. His wife, Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, was arrested and charged with murder and is currently being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

No motive for the killing has been disclosed yet.

According to Fox News, David was involved in politics. In 2019, he ran for the Township Committee as a Republican but lost. He was also on the Planning Board and helped out at the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City. Photos found on Marylue Wigglesworth’s Facebook page appear to show a happy and affectionate couple.

“I cannot believe this. Our hearts are completely shattered,” commented a local, who says she knew the couple, on Facebook. “We’ve known Dave and Mary for years. Bill knew them since he was a little kid in the old neighborhood. Bill saw and spoke with him a few days ago. We are both sick over this. This just can’t be true. Prayers for everyone … I’m in complete shock. Rest in peace, Wiggy.”