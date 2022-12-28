Far-Left Group Running Ads Urging, 'Don't Run, Joe!'

The question of whether Joe Biden should run for a second term in 2024 has become a contentious issue for Democrats, and it’s schadenfreudelicious to watch.

Witness the latest ad campaign by a far-left group called RootsAction. This is the ad RootsAction is running in New Hampshire. Try not to laugh too hard.

The link goes to a petition with the headline, “Democrats will need bold leadership in 2024.” The kind of “bold leadership” RootsAction is calling for comes in the likes of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), whom the group endorsed in 2020.

“On behalf of most Democrats as well as our party’s activist base, we are strongly urging President Biden not to seek renomination,” said Pia Gallegos, board chair of RootsAction.org, in a press release.

Similar spots are debuting this week in Georgia, Michigan, and South Carolina, running on CNN and MSNBC in major media markets in those states. RootsAction clearly knows its target demographic and doesn’t care if anybody else outside of the target sees the ads.

“We’re expanding our ad campaign to amplify a message about where a majority of Democrats stand,” RootsAction cofounder Jeff Cohen said in a statement. “It’s a crucial message for Joe Biden to hear and heed.”

“We need a fresh approach to defend the public interest and expand social justice,” says Roots Action on its About page. “Our country faces an increasingly extremist Republican Party that is largely a subsidiary of corporate America, and a Democratic Party whose leadership is enmeshed with and compromised by corporate power.”

And if that quote doesn’t give you any idea how far to the left RootsAction is, the organization boasts endorsements by figures like Cornel West, Phil Donahue, and Frances Fox Piven.

It’s hilarious to think that Joe Biden would listen to these people. But if he doesn’t run in 2024, whoever the RootsAction people want to run in his place could only be worse.

Bless their hearts.