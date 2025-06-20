Chloe Cole Humiliates Fake Indian Elizabeth Warren

The Supreme Court’s recent decision to uphold Tennessee’s law prohibiting so-called “gender-affirming care” for minors was a victory for common sense, but has sent the left into a tailspin. It’s hard to believe anyone could defend such barbarism toward children, but this is the Democratic Party of today. And one of the worst offenders was Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

Advertisement

In her typical fashion, Warren took to social media to decry the ruling, claiming, “Trans kids suffer when they don’t get medically necessary care. This is a brazen political decision by the Supreme Court. My heart is with trans kids and their loved ones. I won’t stop fighting to make sure they can be exactly who they are.” The rhetoric is tired, the talking points predictable and not based on facts, and the emotional manipulation transparent.

And her performative outrage didn’t go unchallenged.

Chloe Cole, a victim of the transgender cult who has detransitioned and become an outspoken critic of the medicalization of gender-confused youth, delivered a withering response.

ICYMI: Justice Thomas Destroyed the ‘Experts’ Who Support Mutilating Children

Cole’s story is a stark reminder of what’s actually at stake. She was put on puberty blockers and testosterone injections at just 13, and by 15, she’d undergone a double mastectomy. Now, as a young adult, she’s left to deal with the permanent scars—both physical and emotional—of decisions she was in no position to make. “Absolutely no child should ever be given the chance to go through any of this because it is abusive, it’s detrimental to their development, and they deserve better,” Cole stated. Her testimony exposes the ugly reality behind the sanitized language of “gender-affirming care.” This isn’t compassionate medicine; it’s irreversible harm inflicted on vulnerable kids.

Advertisement

As someone who was swept up in the transgender craze as a teenager and is still grappling with the irreversible consequences, Cole cut through Warren’s bogus narrative, and just leveled Warren with a single sentence:

It’s really very simple, @SenWarren.



Children can’t transition to the opposite sex, and you cannot transition to Native American. https://t.co/W7TlTxI4xk — Chloe Cole ⭐️ (@ChoooCole) June 19, 2025

The irony was not lost on anyone familiar with Warren’s own history of dubious identity claims. Warren, a white woman, spent years identifying as a Native American to exploit affirmative action policies in academia and her career.

The Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision was a rare victory for common sense. It’s a recognition that children need protection from ideologues and profit-driven medical interests, not affirmation of confusion that often resolves with maturity. As Cole herself put it, “I believe that every child in America deserves the chance to grow up whole and to be given the time to do so, and this is a ruling that is going to allow children that time that I never was given.”

The idea that children—who can’t legally buy cigarettes, vote, or even get a tattoo—should be allowed or encouraged to make life-altering medical decisions is not just absurd, it’s dangerous. The left’s fixation on “affirming” every fleeting identity crisis has real, devastating consequences for children.

Advertisement

The Supreme Court’s ruling is a step toward sanity. It’s a message to the activists and politicians who have lost sight of what it means to protect children. The left can howl all they want, but the facts—and the growing chorus of detransitioners like Chloe Cole—are on the side of those who refuse to let ideology trump reality. For once, the system worked, and kids will be safer for it.