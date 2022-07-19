Kruiser's 'The Worst of Times' for the Week of July 11-17, 2022

(NOTE: I read The New York Times Opinion section so that others don’t have to. While I could write something every day that mocks the lunacy there, I decided to just highlight a few of them once a week. I’ll also offer one from The Washington Post so they don’t feel left out. I provide the actual headline from the op-ed and go from there. Enjoy.)

You know things are getting weird here in the good old U-S-of-A when both The New York Times and The Washington Post scale way back on the daddy issues Opinion pieces about Donald Trump for a week.

I’m sure that both Houses of Hack will be back to form soon. Here is some of the weirdthink that was offered up last week.

1: What Joe Manchin Cost Us

While this guest essay doesn’t explicitly say it, the heavy implication is that Joe Manchin is almost single-handedly going to destroy Earth. Employing boilerplate leftist climate Chicken Little phrases like, “With the fate of our planet hanging in the balance,” and “The stakes of delay could not be higher,” the author lays out what she thinks is a solid case that this home rock of ours is toast because Manchin decided that he wants to tackle the very real and present problem of inflation first.

The author, it should be noted, is a political science professor. I’ll wager that the entirety of her knowledge on climate was learned from reading HuffPo hysteria written by 24-year-olds.

Professor Knownothing cites normally occurring, annual weather events as the reason that we should all rend our garments and be OK with having the taxpayers give a blank check to the government so it can bury us in boondoggle climate spending.

Yeah, she’s probably not a good PoliSci professor either.

2: What Biden Got Right on His Trip to the Middle East

This kind of Biden defense by the Editorial Board is a theme these past couple of weeks. WaPo‘s also recently shilled for President LOLEightyonemillion and I’ll be writing about both articles in my next column.

It’s almost as if they realized that they were getting too close to the truth with some of the articles they’ve recently run that were critical of Biden and decided that it was better if they stopped being curious and went back to full cheerleader mode.

They can pretend all they want, but people know that there is no there, there when it comes to Biden. Unless you’re a fan of seeing the President of the United States wandering around in confusion in front of foreign dignitaries because he can’t find his Legos and baggie of Cheerios, there really wasn’t anything to celebrate about Biden’s diplomatic tour de farce (h/t The Smothers Brothers).

3: Dr. Caitlin Bernard Was Meant to Write This With Me Before She Was Attacked for Doing Her Job

This abortion ghoul tantrum came about because of the reporting of our very own Megan Fox. If you’re not caught up on all of it, check out Megan’s bio to get up to speed. Here is a recent update on this saga that has more layers than a state fair prize-winning onion.

The lefties are trying to make this a “Republicans pounce!” abortion story because they hope that people won’t notice what it’s really about: an illegal alien found his way to Ohio and raped a child.

Sorry, open borders commies, we’re noticing.

PostScript: Democrats need to become the party of building things

This was written by Fareed Zakaria, who hails from the CNN School of Never Having a Coherent Thought, which means he’s a natural fit for WaPo.

FZ — as I now like to call him — actually admits up front that Democrats might be paying a smidge too much attention to social issues when they should be looking at things like inflation and gas prices. He then proceeds to write, “Democrats need to learn how to fight back — for example, by highlighting the most extreme abortion laws passed in Republican states and branding the Republican Party with them.”

So much for not dwelling on social issues. Again, coherence is not FZ’s strong suit. He’d probably get fired from CNN if he ever made sense.

FZ then descends into cliché leftist problem solving: the government needs to spend more taxpayer money and have more influence over the beleaguered people it’s extorting money from.

Yes, Democrats, listen to this winning messaging idea from Fareed.

Then learn how to spell “permanent minority party.”

See you next Tuesday. Enjoy!