The Morning Briefing: Pro-Abortion Baby Killers Are Gettiing Dangerously Bold

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. My pillow is not your pillow. Just so we’re clear.

Our once-great Republic is about to become a bare wound the likes of which haven’t been seen since the days of Civil War field hospital.

We are divided along so many lines now and it seems as if we’ll never make our way back.

The abortion ghoul baby killers have drawn a line in the sand and we need to see who is going to cross it.

Chris has a story about just how wrong it can all go:

What’s even more alarming is the violence against crisis pregnancy centers. These brave organizations, nearly all of which are non-profit, save the lives of babies and help young mothers and fathers raise the babies that they’ve rescued from abortion. That’s anathema to the left because it goes against abortion, which is the sacrament of the religion of wokenes

We are at a moral precipice in this great republic. There are too many of us peeking over the edge here.

Still…we’re OK.

Let us give thanks for this ridiculous status quo that we’re enjoying.

Good News Alert: Dolly Parton has made a new $1 million donation for infectious disease research. Her money will go towards pediatric research at Vanderbilt university to help in several areas, including childhood cancer. Last year, she donated $1M to develop a Covid vaccine. pic.twitter.com/lcmKoOwGyi — Goodable (@Goodable) June 16, 2022

