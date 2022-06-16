Pro-Abortion Organization Threatens 'Increasingly Drastic Measures' Against Pregnancy Centers

Since the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization in December and the U.S. has awaited the Court’s decision, the abortion crowd has ratcheted up its rhetoric. The leaked draft decision has made advocates of abortion alarmingly militant.

Pro-abortion advocates have been protesting at the homes of conservative Supreme Court justices, including one man whom authorities arrested for plotting to assassinate or kidnap Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

What’s even more alarming is the violence against crisis pregnancy centers. These brave organizations, nearly all of whom are non-profit, save the lives of babies and help young mothers and fathers raise the babies that they’ve rescued from abortion. That’s anathema to the left because it goes against abortion, which is the sacrament of the religion of wokeness.

One group with particularly nasty rhetoric is Jane’s Revenge. This group claimed responsibility for vandalism and property destruction at pregnancy centers across the U.S. — referring to the acts of vandalism as “easy and fun” — and has issued a chilling threat to pro-life organizations as we draw nearer to a decision in the Dobbs case.

Referencing some sort of 30-day deadline, the threat, as Mediate reported, reads:

Your thirty days expired yesterday. We offered an honourable way out. You could have walked away. Now the leash is off. And we will make it as hard as possible for your campaign of oppression to continue. We have demonstrated in the past month how easy and fun it is to attack. We are versatile, we are mercurial, and we answer to no one but ourselves. We promised to take increasingly drastic measures against oppressive infrastructures. Rest assured that we will, and those measures may not come in the form of something so easily cleaned up as fire and graffiti.

Jane’s Revenge also declared “open season” on “anti-choice” organizations and invited fellow travelers to join in the violence.

From here forward, any anti-choice group who closes their doors, and stops operating will no longer be a target. But until you do, it’s open season, and we know where your operations are. The infrastructure of the enslavers will not survive. We will never stop, back down, slow down, or retreat,” they said. “And for the allies of ours who doubt the authenticity of the communiqués and actions: there is a way you can get irrefutable proof that these actions are real. Go do one of your own. You are already one of us. Everyone with the urge to paint, to burn, to cut, to jam: now is the time.

This is chilling stuff. Beyond the false narrative of the group’s name — a friend reminded me today that Norma McCorvey, the “Jane Roe” of Roe v. Wade, never had an abortion — and the irony that they refer to organizations that offer a choice other than abortion as “anti-choice,” Jane’s Revenge is making threats that should warrant an investigation from federal authorities.

Full statement from Jane's Revenge, announcing that it's "open season" on pro-life pregnancy centers. Future measures "may not come in the form of something so easily cleaned up as fire and graffiti," the terrorist group threatens.

But we know that Attorney General Merrick Garland won’t touch these threats because he’s too busy targeting the “right-wing extremism” that hasn’t materialized and going after parents who dare demand a say in their kids’ education.

The Biden administration has given a less-than-empathetic response to the threats against justices who may vote to overturn Roe v. Wade. Joe Biden sent a milquetoast condemnation of Kavanaugh’s would-be assassin via Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, while last month, Jean-Pierre’s predecessor Jen Psaki spoke in favor of codifying Roe into federal law. In fact, the White House has been far less emphatic in condemning protests against the justices than they have been at otherizing Americans who choose not to get the COVID-19 vaccine and its various boosters.

The left doesn’t view vandalizing or firebombing pregnancy centers as violence. As leftist doyenne Nikole Hannah-Jones said, “Destroying property, which can be replaced, is not violence.” After all, the only thing that really matters is the left’s objective of scaring the living hell out of anybody who doesn’t want to kill a baby in the womb.

Let’s call these threats what they are: terrorism. Left-wing extremism is the biggest threat to our nation right now, and the authorities should do something about it.

“They think the Supreme Court is going to take away a right,” Erick Erickson said on his radio show today. “They also think the world is coming to an end. We’re seeing the rise of abortion terrorists. We’re about to see the ecoterrorists come back to the forefront. The only way to stop it is for the government to pro-actively stamp it out now.”

Pray for your local pregnancy centers and support them. They need both now more than ever.