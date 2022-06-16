Another Month, Another Record Number of Border Apprehensions by CBP

The month of May at the border was like every other month, only worse. Apprehensions by the Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) set another all-time record with nearly 240,000 people arrested.

One-quarter of those arrested had been apprehended previously. And 69% were single adults. The number of unaccompanied children remained high at 14,700.

For all the squawking on the part of open border advocates about Title 42, one eyewitness reported few illegal aliens being turned away because of the pandemic restriction.

BORDER REPORT: The first group of migrants I encountered last week in Yuma, AZ were from China, Peru, Georgia, Venezuela, Cuba, and India Only a few dozen migrants out of the ~1,500 crossing each day into the Yuma border sector are being returned under Title 42 pic.twitter.com/iqdwAX0QKH — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) May 31, 2022

Daily Caller:

Migrants TheDCNF interviewed after they crossed into Yuma were taken into Border Patrol custody and later released to nongovernmental organizations, where they obtained travel and made their way to family and friends in the U.S. Many of them were released with court dates in 2023, they told TheDCNF. CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus claimed that single adults and families are “expelled, where appropriate, under Title 42.” There were 100,699 migrants expelled under the order in May, according to CBP.

That means there were 140,000 people who were given their little slip of paper telling them when in the next century they must appear before a judge. It’s a racket, of course. The longer they stay in the U.S., the harder it will be to expel them. Those NGOs are experts at gaming the system and telling the illegals exactly how to avoid being deported.

Meanwhile, as the border patrol concentrates on trying to prevent illegals from crossing the border, drug dealers and human traffickers are benefitting.

New York Post:

However, while the number of attempted border crossings in May increased, the amount of drug seizures dropped by almost a quarter (22%). Specifically, seizures of cocaine decreased by 22%, methamphetamine lowered by 23%, heroin decreased by 29% and fentanyl seizures went down by 12%. In its Wednesday announcement, CBP insisted current restrictions along the southern border of the US have not changed and urged all migrants traveling north to halt their journey. “Current restrictions at the US border have not changed: single adults and families encountered at the Southwest Border will continue to be expelled, where appropriate, under Title 42,” CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus said in a statement.

Does Magnus really believe that warning is going to do any good? You have the Biden administration talking out of both sides of its mouth. They are telling people not to come while flinging open the back door to allow illegals to enter.

It’s only going to get worse.