How Dumb Is Joe Biden? Ask Him. He’ll Tell You.

We all know that Joe Biden isn’t the sharpest tool in the shed. Okay, he’s basically a spoon among knives.

While this is something we’ve all been able to recognize, perhaps what’s really shocking is that Biden seems to be aware of his lack of intelligence. He’s repeatedly conceded that the people around him are all smarter than he is.

And we have the receipts, thanks to this great supercut from Townhall:

People who Joe Biden thinks are smarter than he is: – All the women in his life

– Kamala Harris

– His sister

– Stacey Abrams

– Hunter Biden pic.twitter.com/siAbrUy3T9 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 14, 2022

While you could throw a rock out the window and hit someone smarter than Joe Biden, it doesn’t exactly inspire confidence that Biden seems to think that everyone he knows is smarter than he is — even if it is true.

Perhaps worst of all is that he once said that his son Hunter Biden is the “smartest guy I know.”

This is the same Hunter Biden who left a laptop full of incriminating emails and photos at a computer repair shop and admitted in his memoir that he smoked parmesan cheese because it looked like crack cocaine.

“I spent more time on my hands and knees picking through rugs, smoking anything that even remotely resembled crack cocaine,” Hunter Biden said in an interview with CBS News last year. “I probably smoked more parmesan cheese than anyone.”

So when it comes to the intelligence of the people he knows, Joe Biden sets a low bar and a ridiculously low ceiling.