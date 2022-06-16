A Debate Between Dinesh D’Souza and Bill Barr Is One We Need to Have

Whether or not you believe the 2020 election was stolen, one thing is clear: serious allegations of election fraud went uninvestigated. It may be too late to do anything about the election now, but getting to the bottom of what happened in 2020 is essential so that we can recognize the weaknesses in our electoral process and strengthen them for the future.

But too many people were quick to dismiss the allegations — whether it was because they got the results they wanted or because they were worried about their reputation in the swamp. Former Attorney General Bill Barr is in the latter category. Not only was he quick to dismiss allegations of widespread voter fraud back in 2020, but he has continued to do so ever since, despite the audit in Maricopa County, Ariz., that found thousands of questionable ballots, other irregularities discovered in other battleground states, or the compelling evidence present in Dinesh D’Souza’s documentary 2000 Mules.

The documentary features footage of alleged mules (the term used for an individual paid to take batches of ballots and put them in drop boxes) documenting their efforts on their phones — presumably to ensure payment.

“My opinion then, and my opinion now, is that the election was not stolen by fraud,” Barr says in a recorded deposition from the January 6 Committee hearings. “And I haven’t seen anything since the election that changes my mind, including the ‘2000 Mules’ movie.” Barr then laughed. Upon further questioning, Barr dismissed the evidence presented in the documentary.

“The cellphone data is singularly unimpressive,” he said during the deposition. “I mean, basically, if you take two million cellphones and figure out where they are in a big city like Atlanta or wherever, just by definition you are going to find that many hundreds of them have passed by and spent time in the vicinity of these boxes.”

“And the premise if you go by five boxes or whatever it was that that’s a mule is just indefensible,” Barr added.

D’Souza blasted Barr’s comments on the documentary. “The level of ignorance displayed by Bill Barr here is truly stunning,” he said on Twitter. “He doesn’t seem to understand the very concept of geotracking.”

D’Souza then invited Barr to a debate. “I’d like to invite Bill Barr to a public debate on election fraud,” he said. “Given his blithe chuckling dismissal of #2000Mules this should be easy for him. What do you say, Barr? Do you dare to back up your belly laughs with arguments that can withstand rebuttal and cross-examination?”

I’d like to invite Bill Barr to a public debate on election fraud. Given his blithe chuckling dismissal of #2000Mules this should be easy for him. What do you say, Barr? Do you dare to back up your belly laughs with arguments that can withstand rebuttal and cross-examination? — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) June 13, 2022

D’Souza dismissed Barr’s implication that geotracking is unreliable and that anyone could frequently pass a particular location multiple times in a big city, not just a “mule.” As is made clear in the documentary, the threshold for how a person was classified as a potential mule was very, very high. He or she had to go to 10 different ballot dropbox locations during the election cycle — which would be unlikely due to random behavior. The activity of these potential mules was also compared before and after the election.

“Is there anyone competent in cell phone geotracking who will defend what Bill Barr said? He insists that random people in a busy city going past ballot dropboxes cannot be distinguished from mules who each go on routes and stop specifically at 10 or more dropboxes. Is this true?” D’Souza asked.

For too long, discussion about the 2020 election has been censored, which has to end. If Bill Barr is confident of his position, he should take D’Souza up on his offer.