The Morning Briefing: Dem Abortion Meltdown Isn't Slowing GOP Midterms Momentum

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The legendary platypus wranglers of Queensland were known to relieve stress with late-night quilting bees.

There was a lot of consternation last week about what impact the Supreme Court leak might have on the midterm elections. Up until then, the Republicans had been coasting to what promised to be a big night next November. The leak was largely viewed as the Hail Mary pass that the Democrats were sorely in need of.

Full disclosure: I was one of the pundit-y types who engaged in such speculation.

More full disclosure: I have never been happier to be wrong.

We’ve had a couple of stories about polling the past couple of days that provide a different reading on the pulse of America vis-à-vis Roe v Wade than what the radical pro-abortion left has been trying to make us believe is the case.

Athena wrote over the weekend about a Rasmussen poll that found more likely voters would favor an overturn of Roe than would be opposed. The numbers were 48%-45%, so the margin wasn’t huge, but the prevailing narrative from the left is that Americans overwhelmingly want Roe to remain in place.

Here’s a very curious revelation from that poll:

Interestingly, approval numbers are reversed and more pronounced when voters are asked if they consider themselves generally pro-choice or pro-life. Here, a majority (51%) consider themselves pro-choice while only 40% consider themselves pro-life. Clearly, one’s stance on abortion is not necessarily linked to one’s position on Roe.

It should be noted that Rasmussen polls tend to skew leftward.

Paula wrote yesterday about another poll that probably had everyone at the Democratic National Committee heading for the Prilosec and Xanax:

A new CNN poll should have Democrats quaking in their boots as they contemplate their strategy for the 2022 midterms. The poll, conducted after the leak of the Supreme Court draft opinion showing a majority of justices favoring rolling back Roe v. Wade, suggests that the overwrought responses from Democrats may not move the needle on Election Day as they’d hoped it would. The study, conducted May 3-5, sampled 800 adult registered voters with about an equal number of Democrats, Republicans, and independents. If the congressional election were held today, 42% of respondents said they would vote for the Democrat nominee, with 49% favoring the Republican — a loss of two points for the Democrats and a gain of 4% for Republicans from the week prior. Reports of the demise of the Republican Party if Roe is overturned appear to be greatly exaggerated.

The numbers in this poll are different from Rasmussen on the approve/disapprove question but they did reflect a shift towards “approve.”

What this poll’s numbers clearly reveal is that abortion isn’t turning anyone into single-issue voters and that the Supreme Court leak wasn’t the shiny object distraction that the Democrats thought it would be.

Americans in the heartland are no doubt more concerned with the fact that we’ll all be eating cheap ramen if Biden’s economy keeps spinning out of control. People still vote with their checkbooks (Google it, younger readers) more than their genitals, much to the chagrin of the Democratic elite.

As always, we need to remember that the midterms are still far off, especially the way time moves with the Biden administration clown car in charge. A lot can happen between now and then.

It’s just not happening the way the Dems wanted it to with this issue.

Everything Isn’t Awful

BREAKING GOOD NEWS ALERT: Remember Patron the service dog, who has discovered more than one hundred and fifty explosives in Ukraine and prevented them from going off? The President of Ukraine just awarded him a medal. He’s a good boy. 🏅🐶pic.twitter.com/ObmwyRl9D3 — Goodable (@Goodable) May 9, 2022

PJ Media

Beleaguered Parents Get Some Help From U.S. Senator on How to Keep Kids Safe Online

Six Lefty Abortion Myths DebunkedThis New Post-Supreme Court Leak Poll Should Terrify Democrats

This New Post-Supreme Court Leak Poll Should Terrify Democrats

Antifa Activist Arrested for ‘Racist’ Attacks on Portland Synagogues and Mosque – and Media Erase His Connections

A national tragedy. New York Times Apologizes for Wordle of the Day

Facebook Blocks Christian Children’s Book Publisher From Advertising

A California Mayoral Candidate Shows Again the Democrats’ Readiness to Ally with Radical Groups

#WINNING. Food Shortage, You Say? Mega-Prepper Farms His Own Fish

Trump-Hating Lincoln Project Founder Unleashes Unhinged Ragefest Targeting McCain Family

World’s ‘Most Influential Muslim’ Offers a Mind-Blowing Lie About Islamic History

GROOMER ALERT: Now They’re Trying to Get to Your Kids Through Their Breakfast Cereal

Townhall Mothership

Joe Biden’s America. Senate Passes Bill Expanding Protection for Supreme Court Justices

Lock him up! Soon! Republican Attorneys General Sue Biden for Colluding With Big Tech

Bill Maher Trashes Liz Warren’s College Debt Plan Over a Very Simple Reason

To the Left’s Horror, Jordan Peterson Returns to Academia

GOOD. West to challenge Lapierre for NRA’s top leadership position

Cam&Co. It’s not Constitutional Carry they hate, it’s the right to bear arms

Members of Congress join Senators in smacking down Biden’s ATF

Boeing abandoning crime-ridden Chicago

Protesters march to Justice Alito’s home (Is he there?)

People rudely pointing out pols who backed term limits but are running again

Elon Lights up the Internet With Tweet About Dying ‘Under Mysterious Circumstances’

White House Turning a Blind Eye to Threats to SCOTUS

Kira. Teachers Union Boss Randi Weingarten Lobbying Facebook to Crack Down on ‘Disinformation’…for the Children

Christina Pushaw informs AP reporter that she has a dad already, thanks

And the award for dumbest protesters goes to –> Pro-abort protesters in Los Angeles call for SCOTUS to be abolished (watch)

Here’s another greatest hit from Minister of Truth Nina Jankowicz about the Steele dossier

VIP

VodkaPundit. Russia Victory Day Celebration: Doomsday Averted, Putin Tired, Timid, and Out of Ideas

California Democrats Play Another Dirty Trick on Drivers

The Dems’ Anti-Semitism Problem Continues With Karine Jean-Pierre’s Promotion

Here’s the Evidence I’d Need to See Before I’d Believe Amber Heard Is Not a Lying Psycho

The Fringe with Megan Fox, Episode 92: Normie Gays and Parents Unite! Stopping the Groomers with David Leatherwood

Trump Builds Walls but Burns Bridges

Around the Interwebz

Ray Romano To Play College Hoops Coach Jim Valvano In Biopic

Clearview AI’s creepy facial-recognition business takes a major legal hit

The, Like, Totally Radical History of Using ‘Like’ As a Discourse Marker

Reduct This

Woman Drinks Too Much Coffee Because She Couldn’t Sleep Because She Drank Too Much Coffee Because She Couldn’t Sleep: https://t.co/4zEedd6dcM pic.twitter.com/qBoyYLpbOY — Reductress (@Reductress) May 9, 2022

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery