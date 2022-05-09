Premium

The Fringe with Megan Fox, Episode 92: Normie Gays and Parents Unite! Stopping the Groomers with David Leatherwood

By Megan Fox May 09, 2022 11:17 AM ET
(PJ Media)

David Leatherwood, an outspoken gay Republican, joins the program to discuss the outrageous grooming going on at the radical end of the LGBTQWTF “community” that seeks to remove innocence from our kids in public schools. Leatherwood has made waves on social media by trolling the mainstream press about their inexcusable renaming of the Parental Rights in Education bill in Florida to the inaccurate “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Related: Angry Moms Confront LGBTQ Groomers in Explosive School Board Meeting

Join Leatherwood and me as we discuss what we have in common and how to fight the radicals who are doing terrible things in the names of gay and lesbian people who don’t want anything to do with sexualizing children.

(PJ Media)

 

Megan Fox

Megan Fox is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and author of Believe Evidence; the death of due process from Salome to #MeToo. and Shut Up! The Bizarre War that One Public Library Waged Against the First AmendmentFor media inquiries, praise, or hate mail please contact [email protected] or contact @MeganFoxWriter on Twitter, @MeganFox on Gab, and her Author Page on Facebook

Tags: ENTERTAINMENT FLORIDA LGBT PODCAST LGBTQ
TRENDING
Editor's Choice