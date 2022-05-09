The Fringe with Megan Fox, Episode 92: Normie Gays and Parents Unite! Stopping the Groomers with David Leatherwood

David Leatherwood, an outspoken gay Republican, joins the program to discuss the outrageous grooming going on at the radical end of the LGBTQWTF “community” that seeks to remove innocence from our kids in public schools. Leatherwood has made waves on social media by trolling the mainstream press about their inexcusable renaming of the Parental Rights in Education bill in Florida to the inaccurate “Don’t Say Gay” bill.
I am a gay man. I am in a happy relationship with another gay man. And neither of us are “LGBTQIA++”.
Whatever that means. pic.twitter.com/osdVdMAoBp
— David Leatherwood 🇺🇸 (@brokebackUSA) April 27, 2022
Join Leatherwood and me as we discuss what we have in common and how to fight the radicals who are doing terrible things in the names of gay and lesbian people who don’t want anything to do with sexualizing children.