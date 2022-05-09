Victim Card DENIED! Six Lefty Abortion Myths Debunked

What better way to harvest a new crop of female Democrat voters than to “prove” to them they are victims, usually of “right-wing, bible-thumping, misogynistic wackjobs.” You know, like you and me.

The bolshies love victims because they are easy to control. That’s why you see them indoctrinating women, black folks, and transgender people to hate us. Never mind that we believe in “liberty and justice for ALL.”

Here are five ridiculous abortion lies the left propagates to keep their voters feeling powerless:

Myth 1: It’s easier to get a gun than an abortion

We are seeing this one a lot lately, and it is my favorite!

Abortion has been a federal right for almost 50 years. Any adult “birthing person” can procure an abortion in all 50 states. Depending on her/his/their financial status, abortions can be free. As far as I know, there are no clinics giving away guns.

These harpies below somehow don’t know this.

Abortion rights activists plan protests outside of Supreme Court justices’ homes https://t.co/6G2o3XsJMo pic.twitter.com/J2ADk2RVeS — The Hill (@thehill) May 9, 2022

Actually, ma’am, your vagina has WAY more rights than guns. Too bad it doesn’t have a “safety.”

FACT-O-RAMA! If there were free gun clinics, men would be too busy procuring complimentary firearms to impregnate women.

Reality

Abortions can be procured as a young teen, without parental consent in many states. One has to be 18 years old to purchase a long gun (rifle, shotgun) and 21 years old for a handgun.

We can only buy handguns in our home state; most of the time this will require a background check. Women can get an abortion in all 50 states, and without an FBI background check.

Many states require guns to be locked up during transport by car. No states require locks on vaginas.

I’ve never seen a gun at a nude beach.

I will say this: guns, unlike vaginas or abortions, have their own amendment to the Constitution. Thank God, can you imagine,….?

A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear vaginas, shall not be infringed.

Myth # 2 and # 3 (Combo myth!)

# 2: “Europe has liberal abortion policies AND makes it harder to get a gun. We should be more like Europe” and…

# 3: Women are more pro-life than men

America-hating leftists, many of whom have never been to Europe, like to praise Europe as a gun-free, abortion-happy utopia.

FACT-O-RAMA! Europe has been the birthplace of some of the best guns in the world, including Walther, Beretta, Radom, and Sig Sauer. Many of the finest shotguns come from Spain and Italy.

Reality

Sure, some European countries (like the one we fought for our independence) make it hard for people to get a gun. Germany and Russia took guns away from their citizens in the 20th century, and we know how that worked out. But most European countries have stricter restrictions regarding abortion than the U.S. If you don’t believe me, you can ask the Democrats’ favorite comedian, Bill Maher. He also has a message about who is more dedicated to abortion, men or women.

Bill Maher had no idea Europe's way more restrictive on abortion than US, most pro-lifers are women via @BIZPACReview – https://t.co/riqb9DrzYM — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) May 9, 2022

If only women got to decide whether or not abortion should remain legal, they would likely vote abortion into the history books. Women are more pro-life than men.

FACT-O-RAMA! Lots of lefty men who want Roe v Wade to remain intact do so for very selfish reasons. Signed, former NYC lefty, KDJ

Myth # 4: Abortion is healthcare for women

Leftists are trying to equate getting an abortion with having a mammogram.

Reality

It’s not even close. Healthcare is intended to keep us healthy. Abortion is the termination of human life. Whether you believe life begins at conception or the moment of birth, an abortion will keep that human from being born. Years ago, many leftists pushed the belief that an early abortion is a “healthcare procedure” to remove a “clump of cells.” Today, left-leaning ghoulies fight for the right to abort a child up to the time of birth. Have women ever felt a “clump of cells” kick? That’s a child. Abortion isn’t healthcare, it’s an escape hatch for irresponsible behavior. And don’t start with me about abortion involving rape and incest. Those scenarios, while reprehensible, make up only 1% of all abortions.

RELATED: Give Them an Inch and They Want the Third Trimester: How the Left Made This Happen

Myth # 5: Republicans are against abortion because they just want to control women’s bodies

If our goal was “to control women’s bodies,” we would stand outside of tattoo and piercing shops with signs that read “Tramp Stamps Are Stupid” or “Don’t Make Your Face Look Like a Tacklebox.” At best, we might invite some of you to join a gym.

Check this out….

To all the ugly & fat women on a sex strike due to new roe vs wade discussion, all the drunk guys at 2am thank you. Thank you! You're doing more to prevent out of wedlock birth than abortions ever did … pic.twitter.com/gngHoxafGP — mixtapereview (@rnrreview) May 8, 2022

Hilarious!

Reality

The truth is, as a white male Republican, you lefty ladies can stick your foot in front of a weedwacker and I don’t care. You can purposely step on a Lego–I’m not going to stop you. I might even come over to watch. Just stop pretending your fight to abort a child has anything to do with us. It doesn’t. You want a second chance after what is most likely irresponsible sexual behavior. Your favorite feminist harpies keep telling you “old white men want to control your bodies” so that you see us as the enemy. That makes it easier for them to control you. See how that works?

Pro-choice militants will argue that abortion is a “right” and that denying women the “right” to an abortion somehow makes that woman “less” than a man. Another battle cry I see is that pro-lifers are imposing “forced birth.” Stop it. Seriously. It’s embarrassing. It’s not about US.

Myth # 6: Republicans are RACISTS who don’t care about babies after they are born

Reality

This is Amy Coney Barrett, one of the right-leaning Supreme Court justices who voted to scuttle Roe v. Wade. This is her family.

Mother’s Day at Amy Coney Barrett’s must be awesome. Such a beautiful family! pic.twitter.com/AscfBfevhJ — Misha Fitton 🇺🇸 🐊 RDS 2022 (@MishaFitton) May 8, 2022

Does this racist, conservative woman know there are two black kids in her family portrait?

Honestly, though I’ve heard this myth a thousand times, I have no idea where it comes from. Do leftists know that BLM’s “defund the police” nonsense has killed more black people in the last two years than the KKK has in their entire existence? And that Planned Parenthood’s founder, Margaret Sanger, was a seething racist who wanted to bring abortion to the black community. Liberals have a lot of black scalps to explain.

LOGIC-O-RAMA! New York City liberals tore down a statue of Thomas Jefferson because he owned slaves. By that logic, shouldn’t all the Planned Parenthood clinics be closed too?

Republicans also donate more money than Democrats to charity.

Democrats divide Americans with lies about how conservatives “hate” minorities. It’s all part of the plan to make their legions hate us. Every conservative I know believes in fair treatment of all. We just don’t buy into “affirmative action.” That doesn’t make us racist. We believe in something called “equality”–and that’s the goal, right?

Now is the day to stand up and fight BACK against commie nonsense. Become a PJ Media VIP member NOW. Don’t let the bolshies silence PJ Media. Click HERE and FIGHT BACK.