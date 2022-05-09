GROOMER ALERT: Not Even Your Kids' Breakfast Cereal Is Safe Anymore

I’m old enough to remember when kids’ breakfast cereal was a fun way to start the morning—especially if you were lucky enough to get a prize with your sugary treat! Remember some of these?

Kids in the early seventies could even score a real Jackson Five record with their Super Sugar Crisp cereal!

Well, all that’s changed. Now, instead of cool prizes, children are being force-fed woke messages from groomers trying to turn them into deviants.

Kellogg’s teamed up with GLADD to force diversity messages on children at the breakfast table:

“Together With Pride cereal marks the latest chapter in a years long partnership with GLAAD and is the evolution of the much-loved All Together cereal, which previously was only available online,” said Doug VanDeVelde, General Manager of Kellogg U.S. Cereal Category in a press release. “Our delicious new recipe features berry-flavored, rainbow hearts dusted with edible glitter. We can’t wait for fans to try our latest limited run.”

“Limited-edition Together With Pride cereal hits shelves across the country today, marking the latest collaboration between Kellogg Company and GLAAD,” the press release proclaimed. “LGBTQ+ icons and friends of GLAAD will start their day with the new cereal to celebrate that no matter who you are or who you love, you are too awesome to fit into a (cereal) box. Fans can get involved by joining the #BoxesAreForCerealChallenge via TikTok and for every box purchased and by uploading your receipt, Kellogg will donate $3* (up to $140,000) to support GLAAD’s efforts in accelerating acceptance and advancing equality for the LGBTQ+ community.”

So not only will your kids receive free indoctrination every time they open a cereal box, but you, dear parents, will fund GLADD’s ongoing mission to groom our children with every purchase!

But wait, there’s more! Your kids can write their pronouns on the side of the box because… well, I have no idea what the point of that is, other than to force children barely old enough to read to think about their pronouns.

“Kellogg’s new Together With Pride cereal will create opportunities for homes and families to have conversations about the importance of acceptance, compassion and understanding, especially when it comes to LGBTQ+ youth,” said GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. “Kellogg is not only building on an ongoing commitment to support the LGBTQ+ community, but initiatives that spotlight the importance of using correct pronouns to create safe and welcoming spaces for trans and nonbinary people.”

Bottom line: Groomers are EVERYWHERE. Parents, you need to remain vigilant to protect your kids from LGBTQSMH indoctrination and gender-insanity madness. Here at PJ Media, we refuse to lie about gender. We'll continue to call a man a man and a woman a woman—even if it costs us money in the form of lost revenue (which it has). The only way to protect our kids from the lies of the gender cult is to proclaim the truth—to shout it from the hilltops. We can't back down from this fight. There's too much at stake.