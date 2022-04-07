Yes, the Gender Cult Is Full of Groomers and We Won’t Stop Saying It

A bunch of members of the surrender con caucus are crying on Twitter and in op-eds that we should stop calling the Gendergeddon cult members “groomers” because it’s mean, or something. Remember, we’re talking about people who want to talk to kindergarteners about sex and convince them they can cut off their breasts and genitalia and be the opposite sex.

Remember what’s most important: that you not say the word “groomer.” Otherwise you will sound silly, and you wouldn’t want to sound silly, would you? pic.twitter.com/TsGPUvj3Mr

One of the Never Trump weenies at National Review—which used to be a bastion of conservatism and is now a hollow shell of its former self—tweeted this garbage. Nate Hochman wrote, “Broadly speaking, left-wing teachers aren’t ‘grooming’ kids. Gender ideology in schools isn’t the same thing as ‘pedophilia.'” No kidding! That’s why there are two words to describe those two different things, Nate. Grooming is breaking down the natural protections around a person and warming them up to ideas that are dangerous. These manipulations are used by pedophiles or other predators looking to corrupt a child. Pedophilia is the sexual attraction to children. “Grooming” and “pedophilia” are not synonymous.

He continued, “The mainstreaming of these ideas on the Right is a great way to lose an otherwise very winnable culture war issue. It makes us sound like the crazy ones.” Holy crap, Nate. No it doesn’t. It makes you look like a ball-less loser to suggest this. The enemy is on the ropes reeling from the “groomer” label because they can’t argue against it and you want us to stop doing it. You’re the one who looks crazy. You’re trying to make us lose again! Why do you cruise ship cons do this repeatedly?

Bridget Phetasy got in on this stupid loser “strategy” that will ensure conservatives lose…again. Had she not done this, I would not bring up the fact that Phetasy is accepted and amplified by all the major players in Conservative Inc. (or Big Con) even though until recently she sold topless photos of herself on Patreon. Be careful who you listen to when it comes to “conservative” ideas and what’s good for children. Porn isn’t.

Phetasy wrote, “I didn’t think the discourse could get any dumber than ‘everyone who disagrees with me is a Nazi.’ But then ‘everyone who disagrees with me is a groomer,’ entered the chat.”

No, Bridget. We are saying everyone who wants to talk to children about sex is a groomer. I understand why a pornographer, who has posted nudes on a public website like Twitter (they are now deleted but I saw with my own eyes on more than one occasion) where minors can access it, disagrees.

You do you, Bridget, but leave the kids out of it. (And p.s. there are loads of conservative influencers who amplify her and excuse her involvement in porn when they all believe and pontificate that porn is bad for humanity. Why it’s not bad when it’s Bridget doing it is a mystery! Many of these men are very well-known religious people. The message it sends to other female conservative writers is “if you show your boobs maybe you’ll have a better chance of being invited on live streams with the big boys.” It’s quite gross and a real problem in Big Con. They do not value good conservative content more than they do boobs. Phetasy is a good writer, though not better than any of the ladies on this website, but her platform was built quite literally on her exposed boobs. If I tweeted out my boobs, maybe Big Con would finally acknowledge my work. 🤷‍♀️ I’m not going to find out but I do wonder.)

David French, a famous loser, wrote a whole article about how we are over the top with the “grooming” talk.

You may not be aware, but right-wing media is swarming with allegations that anyone who, for example, opposes Florida’s House Bill 1557 (the bill misleadingly termed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by Democrats and many in the media) is either a “groomer” or in league with groomers. A groomer is a person who specifically targets and uses “manipulative behaviors” to gain access to victims. The rhetoric is absolutely omnipresent. It’s relentless.

The truth of the matter is this: we are winning this narrative because of the relentless use of the word “groomer.” When the enemy tells you they hate what you are doing, that’s when you need to KEEP DOING IT. This is what the corporate media looked like today.

They hate it so much! We are WINNING! The vampires are screaming because they’re being doused with Holy Water. You don’t stop dousing them when this is happening; you drive a stake through the heart!

Also, let’s not forget that these are the same people who have called us racist, homophobic Nazis for the last five years. LA Confidential wrote, “Guys, let’s not get too out of hand calling them groomers after they called us Nazis, racists, psychopaths, rapists, etc. for the last decade. We wouldn’t want to appear unhinged to a bunch of people that think kids should have their genitals lobbed off.” BOOM.

If you want to know what grooming is and why it applies, this thread by The Gormogons is illuminating.

Groomers need 2 things to succeed: ignorant parents who facilitate access, and institutions with weak policies that excuse the innocent actions for the 90%. This is why there has to be 0% tolerance. If any children’s institution has strong policies, the groomer loses the ability to condition (“groom”) the potential victim. If the parents are not ignorant, but are made aware of who is spending time with their kids and what the context is, the groomer loses ALL access to victims…The Florida bill addresses both of these by (a) keeping parents fully aware of what their kids are being exposed to and (b) forcing schools to adopt stronger youth-protection policies (which the unions have resisted).

This narrative is working. Why would we stop?

Mike Cernovich is on the right side as usual. “Your enemies aren’t supposed to agree with what you call them. That’s why they are your enemies,” he wrote.

Jesse Kelly knows what’s up. “Do not moderate. Do not back off. Do not slow down. They are off balance and they are afraid,” he wrote. “When your opponent is down, you attack and finish him. Ignore every loser on ‘our side’ who tells you otherwise.”

“I don’t remember another time in my life when I’ve seen the American communist whine so much about a label put on them by the Right. The ‘groomer’ thing really bothers them. A lot. It hurts them. So keep doing it,” wrote Kelly.

Here’s the attitude we all must have. J.D. Vance, movie maker and conservative, wrote, “I’ll stop calling people ‘groomers’ when they stop freaking out about bills that prevent the sexualization of my children.” No quarter. No surrender…no matter what Bill Kristol says!

Here’s a fun one: “Groomers: Don’t tell Mom and Dad! Also Groomers: We’re not groomers! REEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!”

Christian Walker, son of Herschel Walker, wrote, “A teacher that wants a student keeping a secret from their parents is a teacher that belongs in jail, not the classroom.”

Do not stop using the word “groomer.” It accurately describes what the radical gender cult is doing to our kids with our tax dollars and we do not have to accept it in any state in this nation. PJ Media will continue to expose them wherever they are and we will call it as we see it, no matter what the surrender faction of the GOP wants us to do, because our pronouns are winner/winning (buy the merch!). And by the way, did the surrender freaks collude with the corporate media to push this stupid narrative on us today? It sure feels like it.