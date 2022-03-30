Ok, Groomers. Leaked Internal Zoom Confirms Disney Drank the Gender Cult Kool-Aid

There has been a massive overreaction by members of the LGBTQWTF Gendergeddon cult and their woke corporate partners over the new Florida law that prohibits creepy adults from talking to little kids about sex. Instead of realizing that most parents don’t think that adults who aren’t related to their kids should be talking to them about explicit topics and hiding those conversations from parents, the woke cult is having temper tantrums. One tantrum happened when Disney called an internal meeting to soothe gay employees’ hysterics. During the meeting, high-ranking Disney employees assured the staff that they would be queering the hell out of Disney content from now on.

This meeting was leaked on Twitter, and I’ve got it all for you, along with my commentary along the way in the linked video below. Athena Thorne has a good piece on it for the VIP subscribers (and if you aren’t one, you should be) called “Tragic Kingdom: Disney Enters End-Stage Terminal Wokeness Infection” comparing this shift into insanity to terminal cancer.

Get woke, go broke, as they say. I know I won’t be jumping to support Disney’s new queer-centered programming.

Related: Florida Teacher Says She’ll Break the Law to Keep Secrets About Sexuality From Parents

“The exposure of LGBTQ etc. grooming and corruption of children has led to a collective Mama Grizzly Bear moment. Parents are overwhelmingly rejecting the criminal endangerment of their precious children — even Democrats,” wrote Thorne.

Yep. That’s how I feel (and so do many of my YouTube audience who are made up of Republicans and Democrats who are all equally sick of this absolute garbage.) We’re all so sick of it that I’ve made fun merch that says “Make Americans Friends Again” because we’re all bonding over the insufferable woke misery the radical cult members are heaping on us. Everyone just wants them to shut up and go away but they KEEP TALKING and digging the hole deeper like they have no idea that everything they do makes everyone hate them even more! And it is giving parents the gumption they need to say, “No more!”

Ron DeSantis put out this excellent ad today. Watch it. He’s such a star. (Run Ron, RUN!) “I don’t care what corporate media outlets say, I don’t care what corporate media outlets say, I don’t care what Hollywood says, I don’t care what big corporations say. Here I stand. I’m not backin’ down.”

Florida’s parents aren’t backing down. I’m not backing down. pic.twitter.com/IkrmMotokP — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 30, 2022

In response to Florida parents saying “no” to the gender cult in schools, Disney—a company founded on families and children—is doubling down and threatening to flood their content for children with “queerness.” They think we are going to pay to watch gay kissing in Disney movies. That’s a big gamble, Mickey. I have an idea, let’s not put any kissing in any kids’ movies. Let’s just stick to talking animals, okay Groomers? You will be horrified at what the Zoom call reveals including one idiot who actually says she has a “not-so-secret gay agenda!” So much for “right-wing conspiracy theories.”

The entirety of the Zoom call is too much to type out so I made a video highlighting all of the outrageous comments with my commentary to go with it. I think my favorite part is the Disney executive who announces she has two…TWO...queer children. How does that even happen unless it’s not natural selection but a social contagion? It left me wondering if you’re allowed to work at Disney if you aren’t an LGBTQWTF cult member.

Related: Yes, Gender Clinics Are Performing Sex-Change Operations on Minor Children. We Have the Receipts.

Enjoy, and don’t forget to like and subscribe. Perhaps not surprisingly, YouTube has already demonetized this video with no explanation. (aAnd no, it’s not the one or two F-words that might have slipped out. They have no problem with F-words. It’s the topic they don’t like. We aren’t supposed to notice that YouTube is part of the gender cult too.)

Buckle up, people. This is just the beginning. The slide to the bottom just started, and where it ends I don’t think any of us want to know, so please help me stop it. Get loud. Get angry. And stop being scared someone is going to call you homophobic. Take heart that there are many gay people out there with big platforms like Dave Rubin, Arielle Scarcella, Brandon Straka, and many more who do not agree with this insanity, and they’re getting louder every day and joining hands with us to say STAAHHPPPP sexualizing our kids, dammit!