Yes, Gender Clinics Are Performing Sex-Change Operations on Minor Children. We Have the Receipts.

Alix Aharon is the owner of the Gender Mapping Project, which seeks to abolish the highly lucrative gender industry that is preying on vulnerable children and their families. The website offers a strong mission statement and many resources.

The Global Gender Mapping Project is an educational resource for anyone who has been affected by the gender industry, we offer no apologies for our dedication to abolishing the gender industry.We are dedicated to delivering the truth about what is happening to children and youth by documenting the hard numbers on how many gender clinics, how many surgical clinics, and recording evidence where necessary. We wish to hold those who are harming to account and we demand justice for the victims. It is important to document who is doing what to whom and identify those who are harming vulnerable children for profit.

The Gender Mapping Project offers classes for adults harmed by the gender industry, online prostitution, pornography, and social media cults that are causing many young people to get lost down the dark road of gender ideology. The project is also tracking gender clinics around the world that are performing surgeries like orchiectomies (testicle removal) on children as young as twelve.

Much like Project Veritas, the Gender Mapping Project volunteers go undercover, either inside clinics or on the phone, recording evidence of these crimes against humanity. PolitiFact, a left-wing “fact-checker,” has repeatedly denied that children are getting hormones or surgeries.

The information is unsubstantiated. The guidelines for the medical care of transgender patients, developed by organizations such as the Endocrine Society and the World Professional Association for Transgender Health, do not recommend puberty blockers for children who have not reached puberty; do not recommend hormone treatment for those under 16 years old; and typically restrict genital reassignment surgery to those 18 and older, who also meet other criteria. The onset of puberty is the baseline for medical intervention. Puberty typically occurs between ages 10 and 14 for girls and 12 and 16 for boys.

But the Gender Mapping Project has evidence that says this is a lie. (It’s also interesting that PolitiFact did not mention mastectomies at all in their “fact-check,” which, according to evidence, are absolutely done to children as young as 12.) Here’s Arielle Scarcella confirming with a gender clinic in Texas that—until the law changed recently—they were performing mastectomies on 12-year-olds. Such laws do not exist in other states, where the barbaric practice is still going on.

I asked my friend @ArielleScarcell to call a clinic here in Texas that I'd been told performs breast removals ("top surgery") on children. The clinic told Arielle that the surgeons operated on children 12 AND OVER. This is NUTS. Watch my full video here: https://t.co/K0cD03avmN pic.twitter.com/YCRziSqJvI — Sydney Watson (@SydneyLWatson) March 11, 2022

Here is an ethical analysis on PubMed discussing mastectomies on minors called “Mastectomy and Chest Masculinization in Transmasculine Minors: A Case Series and Analysis by Ethical Principles,” written in 2021.

The opening line reads, “Mastectomy for chest masculinization is a commonly performed gender-affirming surgery in minor patients, a vulnerable population with unique developmental and psychosocial needs.” [Emphasis mine] The analysis highlights a 16-year-old patient who tried to remove her own breasts and was then given a double mastectomy. Imagine enabling the self-harm of a mentally ill person who tried to cut off her breasts instead of committing her for psychological help! But that’s what’s happening! The medical establishment has gone completely bonkers.

Aharon’s research has found hundreds of clinics that are performing this irreversible surgery, and more, on minors for tens of thousands of dollars. “Ten years ago there were a handful of gender clinics for children. Now, thanks to Gender Mapping Project, we know there are over 200 in North America. And we are still counting,” she told PJ Media. One of the lies that the fact-checkers tell is that “puberty blockers” are not hormones and they are “reversible.” Aharon disagrees.

“Lupron is an end-stage cancer drug and it causes all kinds of harm in the bodies of children,” she said. “Puberty is a very important time in a young person’s life where their brain develops.” Taking these puberty blockers “stunts them forever.” Many people who have reached out to Aharon, who were prescribed these drugs, report bone density problems, small, underdeveloped penis size, and massive mental health problems. These effects of the blockers are not reversible.

Aharon says that the trend used to be favoring boys who were recruited by the gender cult, but now it’s girls. “Now it’s young, straight girls between the ages of 12-16,” she said. “Between 90.3% and 93% of them are females.”

On Aharon’s website is a working catalog of the clinics that take children and give them hormones and/or surgeries. The ones marked with red pins have personal stories attached, like this one from Planned Parenthood in Richmond, Virginia.

Planned Parenthood prescribed cross-gender hormones to my son on first visit. It was a nurse and no doctor or therapist available. He got very ill from the effects of the hormones and would not stop vomiting. His GP called and begged them to stop prescribing these as her patient is very sick and also has Aspergers. They said no. He is now 22 but still has stomach issues and feels sick all the time. I tried talking to the nurse at PP and told her about his disability. She said people with disabilities have the right to change sex too! Imagine that! My son got very anorexic and till today his stomach is a mess.

The website also has several interviews with people who shared their harrowing experiences with the gender industry.

One woman named Willow said it began when she was a teenager. “I was on Tumblr,” she said. “Through the feed, there was a lot of trans stuff… I was self-diagnosing myself.”

Many teenagers find themselves looking for a community and find welcoming people encouraging them to be trans and go down the road to medicalization. “I stubbornly went through the motions of trying to get testosterone,” said Willow. “The consultation was 30 minutes or less” and she was given testosterone that day. “It was euphoric…like when a kid gets candy…I rode that euphoric wave for about a year and then it started plateauing.”

Willow’s mother didn’t know what to do except support her because medical professionals told her that not affirming gender dysphoria leads to suicide. “I got a consultation for a double mastectomy and that surgeon was like, ‘yeah we’ll just do it,'” without any consultation with her therapist or any questions about mental health.

This story is not unique. There are thousands of detransitioners exposing the horrors of the gender industry.

