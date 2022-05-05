The Morning Briefing: Dems' Disdain for Rural Americans Is Their Real Midterms Problem

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Synchronized swimming at the pigeon ranch was always better after a little moonshine.

While I have frequently cautioned against spending too much time thinking about the midterms, it’s been a subject that has been impossible to ignore, especially since Monday. The instinct most of us had when news of the Supreme Court leak hit on Monday night was to wonder what impact it might have on the midterms. Opinions on that have been all over the place. Just here in-house, Lincoln wrote that it could be a “miracle” for dispirited Democrats, while Athena wrote that it wouldn’t change things.

I went from thinking it would be a boon for the Democrats’ midterms prospects to convincing myself that they’d cry this tantrum out long before then.

Athena wrote yesterday that some Democratic analysts aren’t sure this particular issue will help them at all.

We’re back to looking at the real problems that the Democrats have facing them. Joe Biden is an albatross that none of them will be able to shake, of course. The economic woes he’s visited upon the country won’t be better in a matter of months. They’re busy convincing themselves that none of what’s wrong is their fault anyway.

I happened upon an interesting Opinion piece in The New York Times that I wrote about yesterday. It was written by a progressive state senator in Maine and her campaign manager and it pointed out what could be the Democrats’ biggest problem heading into the midterms: the party has abandoned rural America.

The authors of the piece minced no words, saying that the Democrats’ message to rural voters over the past decade or so has been clear: “You don’t matter.”

A lot of those voters broke Trump’s way in 2016 because they were fed up with the Democrats never coming through with their promises. Joe Biden was able to sucker a lot of them back in 2020 by pretending to be an old-school moderate Democrat who would have their backs.

It was another bill of goods.

Rural voters who are worrying about financial issues probably aren’t as concerned with abortion on demand and propping up teachers who talk to first-graders about gender reassignment as coastal Dems are.

The Democrats have spent the last twenty years becoming a regional party. Because that region includes some populous states, they’re under the mistaken impression that they represent what America really wants. In reality, if you dropped most of them anywhere in small-town America they’d think that they had been abducted by aliens and deposited on a foreign planet.

The good news for Republicans is that Democrats lack the capacity for self-awareness, so they won’t be figuring any of this out anytime soon.

The bad news is that they have at least six more months to screw things up.

Everything Isn’t Awful

9-Year-old’s Lemonade Stand Raises $2,000 For Shelter Cats After He Saw They Had No Toys#GoodNews #GNN #AmazingKids https://t.co/Z5Mf08yxoT — Good News Network (@goodnewsnetwork) May 3, 2022

PJ Media

Me. Democrats Have Abandoned Rural America Says … the New York Times?

VodkaPundit. HEARTBREAKING VIDEO: Starving Elderly Man in Shanghai Weeps When Given Food

Former SCOTUS Law Clerk: Supreme Court ‘Suicide’ Leaker’s Crime Will Backfire

Democrats Not Convinced Losing Roe Will Save Them in Nov.

Georgia High School Association Weighs in on Transgender Athletes

LOL and awesome. White House Correspondents’ Celebration of Themselves Looks Like it Was a Weekend-Long Superspreader

Former Cop Derek Chauvin Makes Deal to Serve ‘George Floyd’ Sentence in Federal Prison

[Watch] Armed Man Attacks Comedian Dave Chappelle on Stage

There Is NO WAY They Squeezed Kim Kardashian’s Junk in the Trunk into Marilyn Monroe’s Dress

The Supreme Court Leaker Blew up an Intricate Chain of Custody — and Committed ‘Obstruction of Justice’

Disney’s Market Freefall

Shut it, Drools. WATCH: Biden Dubs ‘MAGA Crowd’ the Most ‘Extreme’ Political Group in History

You Won’t Believe What Democrats Think Is Racist Now

AOC-Backed Congressional Challenger Blames Jewish Groups

Florida Democrats Terrified of ‘Unstoppable’ DeSantis

WATCH: I Went to a Roe v. Wade Protest Yesterday. Here’s What I Saw.

VDH. Losing the People? Then Change the Rules

Biden: ‘So Many Muslims Are Targeted With Violence’ and ‘Oppressed for Their Religious Beliefs’

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. We Can’t Let Ourselves Be Oppressed by Weirdos, Losers, and Mutations

Pro-Abortion Protesters in New York City Don’t Understand What Overturning Roe Actually Entails

White House Refuses to Condemn Betrayal at the Supreme Court

These Democrat Senators Voted to Continue Masking Toddlers

2A scholar: “Ghost gun” bans incompatible with the Constitution

Cam&Co. The coordinated campaign to put more local gun laws on the books

Star Wars, The Empire, and the Second Amendment

#WINNING. The early primaries were nearly all Trump’s

Dempocalypse: Public’s view of the economy is worst in a decade, per new CNN poll

Elon Musk asks: Who is funding organizations pressuring Twitter advertisers to stop?

Man Who Revealed Hunter’s Laptop Drops the Hammer on Adam Schiff, CNN, and Other Media

An Example of Doxxing and an Example of Not Doxxing

You’ll Never Guess Who the Left Just Blamed for the Attack on Dave Chappelle

Rob Schneider makes a subtle nod to the hypocrisy of the current discourse

Sen. Josh Hawley takes a turn pounding DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over his hiring of Nina Jankowicz

Transphobic California Gov. Gavin Newsom suggests that men can’t get pregnant

VIP

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. CDC Spied on Smartphones to Track Americans at School, Church, Pharmacies

Democrats Never Miss A Trick

RBG Helped Make the Case for Overturning Roe v. Wade

Around the Interwebz

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Premiere Photos: Tom Cruise, Cast Walk Red Carpet

Elon Musk suggests charging governments and corporations a ‘slight cost’ to use Twitter

14 Discontinued Guinness World Records

Smells Like Onion

Study Links Binge Eating To Stress, Contentment, Depression, Joy, Boredom, Anger, Relaxation https://t.co/PctLxgE9PT pic.twitter.com/Slgbjn3MfR — The Onion (@TheOnion) May 4, 2022

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery