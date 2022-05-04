Former Cop Derek Chauvin Makes Deal to Serve 'George Floyd' Sentence in Federal Prison

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has worked out a deal to serve his sentence in the May 2020 death of George Floyd in federal prison. Chauvin and his attorney worked out a deal to plead guilty to violating Floyd’s federal civil rights so he could serve out his term in a “safer and nicer” facility than the typical state prison.

Chauvin and his attorney have been angling to get him transferred to a federal facility since his state trial. The jury found Chauvin guilty of murder, for which he may have been paroled earlier. But now with the ability to serve in a federal lockup, he will serve a longer sentence of 20-25 years when a federal judge sentences him.

The good news for Chauvin is that he might live to tell about it when or if he gets out.

Judge accepts Derek Chauvin's plea deal in civil rights case https://t.co/Hb4vRMjN3x pic.twitter.com/VeSorDURD4 — New York Post (@nypost) May 4, 2022

Inmates usually aren’t too happy with cops in any prison, but especially state prisons, and especially the guy doing time for George Floyd’s death.

Chauvin is appealing his conviction.

George Floyd’s death in police custody sparked the “summer of love” riots all over the country. Minneapolis riots saw arson, looting, and millions in damage and scores of people hurt.

Floyd, a drug-addled, quasi-homeless drifter, was high on fentanyl and meth when cops responded to a shopkeeper’s complaint about Floyd and his friends circulating forged $20 bills.

As he was urged out of his car, Floyd began to insist that he couldn’t breathe. He continued those protestations as he asked to lay on the pavement. When he wouldn’t stop resisting arrest, Chauvin held him down with his knee on his back, shoulder, and neck.

Floyd died, and the case sparked international outrage.

Three other police officers await trial in state court for aiding and abetting Chauvin in killing Floyd.