[Watch] Armed Man Attacks Comedian Dave Chappelle on Stage

By Kevin Downey Jr. May 04, 2022 10:46 AM ET
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked Tuesday while performing in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Bowl. A man mounted the stage and tackled Chappelle. A brief struggle ensued before the attacker ran behind a screen, where security caught up with him. Chappelle ran toward the tussle, saying the man was “being stomped.” He then asked the security team to remove the intruder from the stage.

The attacker, Isaiah Lee, 23,  allegedly had a replica gun with a knife inside of it. Cell phone video shows security taking him down.

 

By the looks of the attacker’s arm in the video below, security roughed him pretty well.

Lee was charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

The show is part of a comedy festival called “Netflix Is a Joke.”

After the attack, Chappelle turned back to the crowd and quipped, “That was a trans man.”

Chris Rock, who had performed earlier, went back on stage with Chappelle and asked, “Was that Will Smith?”

 

