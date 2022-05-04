[Watch] Armed Man Attacks Comedian Dave Chappelle on Stage

Comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked Tuesday while performing in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Bowl. A man mounted the stage and tackled Chappelle. A brief struggle ensued before the attacker ran behind a screen, where security caught up with him. Chappelle ran toward the tussle, saying the man was “being stomped.” He then asked the security team to remove the intruder from the stage.

Dave Chappelle just got attacked on stage pic.twitter.com/E4gAfmkPgQ — Hoodville (@Hoodville_) May 4, 2022

The attacker, Isaiah Lee, 23, allegedly had a replica gun with a knife inside of it. Cell phone video shows security taking him down.

After Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage the attacker got the soul beat out of him and Chappelle joked, “it was a trans man.” pic.twitter.com/6B5IiNmeL0 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 4, 2022

By the looks of the attacker’s arm in the video below, security roughed him pretty well.

Someone attacked Dave Chappelle at his show and his security team left that man looking like Mojo JoJo. pic.twitter.com/pna2642x7G — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) May 4, 2022

Lee was charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

The show is part of a comedy festival called “Netflix Is a Joke.”

After the attack, Chappelle turned back to the crowd and quipped, “That was a trans man.”

Chris Rock, who had performed earlier, went back on stage with Chappelle and asked, “Was that Will Smith?”