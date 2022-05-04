You Won't Believe What Democrats Think Is Racist Now

It never ceases to amaze me just how Democrats so easily get away with implying that minorities are stupid. In their efforts to make it easier to cheat in elections, the left is always crying foul over commonsense election integrity laws, claiming they’re racist. Voter ID is perhaps the most notable example. We can’t have voter ID laws because, the left says, that’s voter suppression because apparently minorities either don’t have state-issued IDs or somehow are unable to get them.

This is patently false, of course, and not only do an overwhelming majority of Americans support requiring a photo ID to vote, but 78% of African-American voters also support voter ID laws. But leftist opposition to voter ID is old news; the latest That’s Racist™ accusation from the left is the signature requirement on absentee ballot applications.

That’s according to a group of left-wing activist groups suing the Georgia State Election Board. As you may have guessed, their effort is being led by embattled Democrat election lawyer Marc Elias, formerly of Perkins Coie.

Georgia’s recently-enacted election integrity law includes a requirement that absentee ballot applications must be signed with pen and ink to be considered valid. According to Elias, “This requirement means that digital or electronic signatures are not accepted and the voter must physically put pen to paper to create a valid signature.”

I know; scary, right?

“In other words, under this requirement, an individual can fill out an absentee ballot application online, but then must print out the application in order to sign it with pen and paper before submitting it online, by mail or in person.”

Oh no! The horror!

According to the lawsuit, those “who rely on absentee ballots and lack access to printers, scanners, or fax machines” may be disenfranchised as a result of Georgia’s “arcane rules and administrative traps.”

It’s hard to believe how stupid this argument is, and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger seems to agree and is confident the suit will fail.

“Like for all of Marc Elias’, Stacey Abrams’ and their allies’ previous fairy-tale lawsuits, this frivolous suit will lose in court,” Raffensperger told Just the News. “It never ceases to amaze me the extent liberal groups will bend and twist to undo common sense election security measures. They tried to get rid of signature requirements before and failed, and they’ll fail again here.”