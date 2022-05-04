WATCH: Biden Dubs ‘MAGA Crowd’ the Most ‘Extreme’ Political Group in History

In the aftermath of the collective screams from the left that the right to kill babies might be restricted by the Supreme Court, Joe Biden had the audacity on Wednesday to dub Trump supporters the “most extreme” group in our nation’s history.

“This MAGA crowd is really the most extreme political organization that’s existed in American history, in recent American history.”

Without much else to invigorate his base, Biden has elected to increase attacks on President Trump and his supporters.

“This is the MAGA party now … These guys are a different breed of cat,” Biden said of Republicans earlier this month. “They’re not like what I served with for so many years. And the people who know better are afraid to act correctly, because they know they’ll be primaried.”