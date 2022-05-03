The Morning Briefing: Supreme Court Leaks, Progressive America Freaks

Top O’ the Briefing

We’ve certainly had a couple of interesting Mondays in a row, haven’t we?

Last week it was the news of Elon Musk buying Twitter, which then provided several days of solid entertainment.

It’s safe to say that no one was prepared for what happened Monday night. Just as Americans were either digesting or about to enjoy dinner on an otherwise slow news day, the story of the leaked draft from the Supreme Court began quickly making the rounds.

Paula covered it for us:

The moment many of us have been praying for over the last several decades appears to be at hand. According to an initial draft majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito, it appears the Supreme Court has voted to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that made abortion on demand legal in all 50 states. Ruling on Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Alito wrote, “We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled. The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision, including the one on which the defenders of Roe and Casey now chiefly rely—the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment. That provision has been held to guarantee some rights that are not mentioned in the Constitution, but any such right must be ‘deeply rooted in this Nation’s history and tradition’ and ‘implicit in the concept of ordered liberty.’” “The right to abortion does not fall within this category,” Alito continued. “Until the latter part of the 20th century, such a right was entirely unknown in American law. Indeed, when the Fourteenth Amendment was adopted, three-quarters of the States made abortion a crime at all stages of pregnancy.”

To say that this sparked strong, emotional reactions would be redefining understatement. Conservatives, of course, rejoiced. The mere possibility that the abomination of the Constitution known as Roe might be nuked is cause for great celebration.

As we are all aware, American leftists wake up overwrought and only get worse from there as the day goes on. They didn’t exactly take the news well. Nothing infuriates them like the thought that they might be inconvenienced on the way to killing a baby. The meltdown was instantaneous.

Because none of them ever seem to work, they took very little time to gather at the Supreme Court to protest. There was chanting and shrieking, probably even some rending of garments.

This is a highly unusual situation. The Court simply doesn’t leak things like this. As Katie Pavlich wrote over at Townhall, legal experts were shocked by the news.

It got a little weirder later, with speculation about Chief Justice John Roberts’s true feelings about the brouhaha, despite the fact that he will probably call for an investigation into the leak.

One thing is certain, the American left is more fired up about November’s midterm elections now. Joe Biden is such an awful president that most Democrats become almost catatonic when the midterms are mentioned. They’re more awake now. Whether they’ll stay that way until November remains to be seen.

We don’t need to look far back for an example of how a seemingly sure thing election can get blindsided and thrown off the rails. When President Trump hit 2020, all signs were go for re-election. Then a bat flu from China arrived in full force and ruined everything.

Let’s hope we didn’t just get the Wuhan treatment again.

