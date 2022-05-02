Can Dinesh D’Souza’s Documentary Convince the Nation the 2020 Election Was Stolen?

I’ll never forget election night 2020. For most of the night, things were looking great. Donald Trump appeared to be on the verge of being reelected. The needles were mostly tipped in his favor and it looked like it was going to be a phenomenal night, just as it had been four years prior.

It seems that in an instant, the trajectory of the election changed. Like clockwork, vote dumps erased Trump’s leads in various battleground states. Perhaps worse than the suspicious vote dumps and other irregularities that we’ve learned about since was how any suggestion that the election wasn’t on the level would ultimately become censored. The left, no stranger to challenging election results, claimed there was no evidence, and the courts did their best to ensure that the GOP was never able to present any. Apparently, not even the Trump campaign had “standing” to challenge election results despite widespread accusations of fraud.

The 2020 election, we’re repeatedly told, was the safest, fairest, and most secure election in the history of the world, and if you dare suggest the 2020 election was stolen you’re immediately declared a kook, and you’ll be censored on social media. And for good measure, you’ll also probably be accused of inciting a riot.

Will Dinesh D’Souza’s forthcoming documentary 2000 Mules change the discussion on the 2020 election? According to conservative film critic Christian Toto, 2000 Mules “may be the most convincing, and explosive, evidence the 2020 Presidential election wasn’t as fair as we’ve been told.”

Because of the “explosive” evidence and the nature of the film, D’Souza is taking no chances. Despite large followings on Big Tech social media platforms, he’s limited himself to promoting the documentary on free speech-friendly platforms like Rumble, knowing very well that he’d get banned from Facebook, Twitter, etc., if he shared the trailer there.

Related: DeSantis Aims to Fix Failure to Prosecute Florida Election Crimes

I have no doubt that he’s right. As Toto points out, D’Souza presents a very convincing case that the 2020 election was stolen. “D’Souza’s film leans heavily on geotracking data from cell phones and video collected by security cameras to show hundreds of ‘mules’ who stuffed ballot boxes at odd hours of the day in critical swing states during the 2020 election cycle,” Toto explains. “These mules traveled from box to box between visits to nonprofit groups in their elaborate journeys in the weeks approaching Election Day.”

D’Souza’s documentary shows that these “mules” came from states outside of the polling places in question, and some visited more than 10 different nonprofits in a day collecting ballots.

While the evidence in the film doesn’t prove the election was indeed stolen, D’Souza’s investigation clearly shows that the election was far from being the fairest and most secure election in history. D’Souza believes his documentary will ultimately bring down that myth.

I sincerely hope that it does. While it’s true that there’s nothing that can be done about it now, we can’t be bullied into silence on this because if we don’t continue to call out the left for their shenanigans, they will be emboldened to continue them. We have to make an example of the 2020 election to ensure that states implement commonsense election integrity laws.

Elections come and go. You win some, and lose some. But we all deserve to be confident in the results of an election, no matter the result.