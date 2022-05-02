News & Politics
Premium

South Texas Congressional Candidate Mayra Flores Shares Her Thoughts on Internal Poll Showing Her in the Lead

By Cameron Arcand May 02, 2022 4:37 PM ET
Mayra Flores For Congress

South Texas Republican congressional candidate Mayra Flores is quickly making a name for herself in the state’s 34th district and beyond, as she may win the June 14 special election to fill the vacancy left by former Democratic Rep. Filemon Vela Jr.

An internal poll of Republicans taken April 19-21 of 400 likely voters revealed that Flores has a five-point lead over her Democratic opponent Dan Sanchez, Politico reported. 24% of voters already back Flores, compared to 19% for Sanchez, and 41% are undecided.

For those who are skeptical, a generic Republican beat a generic Democrat 45% to 42% in the same poll, Politico added.

South Texas has always been conservative: pro-God, pro-life, pro-family,” Flores told PJ Media.

If she successfully flips this seat, which lies along the southern border, it would be a tangible indication to Democrats that they’re doomed in the 2022 midterms.

Flores acknowledges that her campaign is gaining momentum, but there is still work to be done in the next month-and-a-half.

“We’re definitely going to improve getting more people on the ground and start knocking more doors,” she said.

Most importantly, the candidate noted that Latinos have increasingly trended toward conservative leadership in recent years. A recent NPR/Marist poll showed that 52% of Latinos will support Republican congressional candidates in the midterms, compared to just 39% likely to vote for Democrats.

“My opponent is against everything we stand for here in South Texas,” Flores continued and said that South Texas is not interested in “California or Austin values.”

Vela resigned from his seat in March to become part of the lobbying firm Akin Gump, according to Cooks Political Report. His decision to do so in a district that is not solidly Democrat instantly exposed his party’s vulnerability due to the numerous failures of the Biden administration and congressional leadership.

The district’s geographical location highlights the fact that people are frustrated about Democrats’ terrible management of the border, which has hurt communities for over a year. Filling the seat with a vocal conservative as opposed to a standard-bearer Democrat could help bring greater attention to both the White House and the public about what the region needs in order to end this crisis.

As the Biden administration continues to get away with everything from high government spending to the Afghanistan withdrawal with minimal accountability, Congress needs Republicans like Flores who are willing to productively oppose their actions.

Cameron Arcand
Cameron Arcand is a PJ Media contributor based in Phoenix, Arizona. He was raised in Southern California, where he discovered his passion for communication in grade school. Cameron started the political blog YoungNotStupid.com in 2017 as a school project. He has interviewed many notable people including media personality Dave Rubin, President Reagan's former personal assistant Peggy Grande, and former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker. His other bylines include The Western Journal, The Daily Caller, and The Washington Examiner. In addition, Cameron has appeared on numerous television and radio networks, such as Fox 5 Washington D.C. and One America News. For media inquires contact: [email protected]
Tags: TEXAS 2022 MIDTERM ELECTIONS BORDER CRISIS
TRENDING
Editor's Choice