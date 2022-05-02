South Texas Congressional Candidate Mayra Flores Shares Her Thoughts on Internal Poll Showing Her in the Lead

South Texas Republican congressional candidate Mayra Flores is quickly making a name for herself in the state’s 34th district and beyond, as she may win the June 14 special election to fill the vacancy left by former Democratic Rep. Filemon Vela Jr.

An internal poll of Republicans taken April 19-21 of 400 likely voters revealed that Flores has a five-point lead over her Democratic opponent Dan Sanchez, Politico reported. 24% of voters already back Flores, compared to 19% for Sanchez, and 41% are undecided.

For those who are skeptical, a generic Republican beat a generic Democrat 45% to 42% in the same poll, Politico added.

“South Texas has always been conservative: pro-God, pro-life, pro-family,” Flores told PJ Media.

If she successfully flips this seat, which lies along the southern border, it would be a tangible indication to Democrats that they’re doomed in the 2022 midterms.

Flores acknowledges that her campaign is gaining momentum, but there is still work to be done in the next month-and-a-half.

“We’re definitely going to improve getting more people on the ground and start knocking more doors,” she said.

Most importantly, the candidate noted that Latinos have increasingly trended toward conservative leadership in recent years. A recent NPR/Marist poll showed that 52% of Latinos will support Republican congressional candidates in the midterms, compared to just 39% likely to vote for Democrats.

New NPR/Marist poll is remarkable Republicans lead Democrats on generic Congressional ballot among these groups: 🚨 Parents with children under 18: 60% choose GOP; 39% Democrats 🚨 Latino voters: 52% GOP; 39% Dems pic.twitter.com/9QxnZsZ54D — Christy Lewis (@Cavalewis) April 29, 2022

“My opponent is against everything we stand for here in South Texas,” Flores continued and said that South Texas is not interested in “California or Austin values.”

Vela resigned from his seat in March to become part of the lobbying firm Akin Gump, according to Cooks Political Report. His decision to do so in a district that is not solidly Democrat instantly exposed his party’s vulnerability due to the numerous failures of the Biden administration and congressional leadership.

The district’s geographical location highlights the fact that people are frustrated about Democrats’ terrible management of the border, which has hurt communities for over a year. Filling the seat with a vocal conservative as opposed to a standard-bearer Democrat could help bring greater attention to both the White House and the public about what the region needs in order to end this crisis.

As the Biden administration continues to get away with everything from high government spending to the Afghanistan withdrawal with minimal accountability, Congress needs Republicans like Flores who are willing to productively oppose their actions.