True or False: the Left Will Decide What Is Real, Comrade

The leftists are playing for keeps. They lost their Twitter stranglehold on the throats of conservatives and just days later they announced their Ministry of Truth, to keep us real Americans in line.

Happening everywhere except for Florida! pic.twitter.com/QvqoUqqTJo — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) May 2, 2022

In other words, the same people who believe men can give birth, the 2020 election was the most secure election ever, and Anthony Fauci pillows are cool think they and they alone will decide what is “true.” The rest of us are expected to follow what the “truth minister” decrees, or else.

Why does @GovWhitmer have Fauci’s face on a pillow? 👀 pic.twitter.com/txpLOcp84q — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) April 23, 2021

FACT-O-RAMA! Stalin, Hitler, and Biden have all had “ministries of truth.” Trump did not.

I’m no history major but I can’t remember the last time the good guys tried to crack down on freedom of speech. Next thing you know, they’ll want our guns. Oh, wait …

I’m impressed the Democrats communists fight so hard. I wish the Republicans would grow a pair. (Can I say that, minister?) With the exception of a few political pugilists like Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Marjorie Taylor-Greene (R- Ga.), the Republican party is a bunch of eunuchs who just want to be liked.

Speaking of MTG, the left fears her so much they’re trying to keep her off the ballot in Georgia. The very idea that she was in court over this is a joke. Lefty activists are trying to prove, via Section Three of the 14th Amendment, that Greene took place in the January 6 “insurrection” that never was. Specifically, this part:

No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.

If anyone still believes unarmed MAGA meemaws tried to take down the U.S. government, I’d like to sell you my invisible mermaid who loves to do housework.

Here is Lois McNicoll, 69 years old, being let in by four Capitol cops, one of whom is actually holding the door open.

FBI agents tracked down and arrested a 69-year-old woman for entering the US Capitol 5 months ago.

Lois Lynn McNicoll was charged with " intentionally entering or staying in any closed building or territory without lawful authority, as well as forcible entry pic.twitter.com/oyL45hshIq — mike meyers (@meyersmike8160) June 30, 2021

The left knows there was no “insurrection” but the lie must be real for them to do what they want to do, which is to gut the Republicans of their true leaders like Greene and especially Trump.

FACT-O-RAMA! The left tried to take down Matt Gaetz on a sex-trafficking charge. They failed.

Watch this leftist harpy attack Christopher Rufo. She somehow manages to mention slavery, misogyny, and child rape in 27 seconds. That might be a record for lefty hysteria.

Yesterday, Randi Weingarten compared my activism to genocidal Nazi propaganda. Now Diane Ravitch says I would prefer a society in which "most black people were enslaved, women had no rights, [and men] had the right to sexually abuse their young female slaves." Deranged lies. pic.twitter.com/GyyIfFChS8 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) May 1, 2022

Where is the “ministry of truth” on this one? They’re okay with this slander.

I’m not sure who perfected the idea of a “ministry of truth,” but it was likely a dictator with millions of dead bodies in his wake. Now take a good look at who is for and against the suppression of free speech in our country. That will tell you everything you need to know about that person.

Freedom of Speech is essential to a free society. It’s American, and it’s under attack. We can’t lose the fundamentals to a bunch of pink-haired dime museums who have never been punched in the face for their outlandish behavior.

