The Morning Briefing: Media's 'Reaganesque' Biden Spin Is WAY Too Much to Stomach

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. I don’t know who first decided to split the pea but I am forever in his/her debt.

Enough already.

I’ve had it with the Biden water carriers in the mainstream media. OK, I know I am always in various states of “had it” with them but the you-know-what covering the flying monkeys in the mainstream media have been doing since the speech President LOLEightyOneMillion gave in my ancestral homeland Poland last week has been a bit rough even on my cast-iron stomach.

If not forgivable, it is understandable that they’re working so hard to cover for this absolute train wreck of a human being who is polluting the Oval Office. It’s what they do, after all. And, if we’re being honest here, their penchant for bias is what keeps me busy. What’s been happening since Trump won in 2016 is sort of like an accrual of compound interest of awfulness from them though. Now they’re at the point where the worse Biden gets — and that’s accelerating — the more over-the-top they go to pretend that he is a competent, serious statesman who is in complete control.

This is from a column Robert wrote yesterday:

It looked world-historical, but it was just Old Joe having another senior moment: During a Saturday speech in Warsaw, Joe Biden declared, “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power,” referring, of course, to Vladimir Putin. As PJM’s Matt Margolis pointed out, “Bill Kristol actually hailed the remark as a historic call to action on par with Ronald Reagan.” Kristol wasn’t alone: The establishment media erupted in a chorus of hosannas for Old Joe, the newly anointed global statesman, until, that is, several key European leaders made it known that they weren’t at all happy with what Joe said and were glad that his handlers walked it back. Former CBS News White House correspondent Mark Knoller exulted that Biden’s ill-considered exclamation “tops Reagan’s 1987 ‘tear down this wall’ speech.” On MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Joe Scarborough insisted that even though the White House had denied that the U.S. is seeking regime change in Russia, Biden’s remark was “a good thing.” Scarborough risibly claimed that Dementia Joe was engaging in “psyops,” and that, consequently, Putin would have to “sleep with one eye open.” Never-Trumper and former conservative, or at least former so-called conservative Jennifer Rubin tweeted: “Biden makes a speech akin to those at the Brandenburg Gate by JFK and Reagan. In a square with a crowd. His delivery is quite strong.” Larry Sabato of the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics gushed even more unashamedly: “Watching #Biden Warsaw speech. Reminds me of JFK’s ‘Ich bin ein Berliner’ (1963) and Reagan’s ‘Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!’ (1987). Masterful. Now give #Zelenskyy more of everything. #StandWithUkraine”

Make it stop.

It’s one thing to participate in the mass leftist delusion that Biden is all there, another completely to gush forth a flood of comparisons to Ronald Reagan. Reagan, of course, was a brilliant orator. Biden is an addled idiot who is rarely aware of the words he’s randomly barfing up. What he said in Warsaw was an off-script gaffe that almost certainly had his handlers and aides scrambling for the Tums.

It wasn’t the move of a gifted statesman and all of the spin in the world isn’t going to make it so. What’s really sad here, is that none of them realize that. We all have eyes. We know what Biden is like.

My latest column is about our ongoing battle with the ever-worsening Biden apologists in the Democrat Media Complex and the way we’re waging it with the help of our VIP subscribers. Yeah, we’re doing a lot of good, REAL journalism, but I’m also doing videos, podcasts, and some columns that have nothing to do with politics. We’re conservatives, we like to have fun. It’s one of the big things that sets us apart from the left.

They’re a bit constipated and anti-fun over there. That’s why I keep trying to get more people to join us. For a little more than five-and-a-half dollars (after the discount) a month you can be a VIP Gold subscriber and have access to premium content from all of the Townhall media sites (PJ, Townhall, RedState, HotAir, Bearing Arms, and Twitchy). Enjoy live chats with me, VodkaPundit, Kurt Schlichter, Ed Morrissey, Katie Pavlich, Kira Davis, Larry O’Connor, and a cast of thousands. Stephen Green and I do a three-hour-long live chat called “Five O’Clock Somewhere” that provides us an opportunity to enjoy adult beverages with our VIP friends while discussing everything under the sun.

Don’t worry, there’s plenty of serious stuff to enjoy on the other side of the paywall, you’re just not going to get a lot of it from me. Join the party by subscribing here and using the promo code FAKENEWS to receive a 25% discount.

Nobody is canceling us over there, I promise.

Everything Isn’t Awful

In Georgia, this elementary school custodian was worried sick about her family back home in Ukraine. When the students found out, they stayed late one night to decorate the hallways. This is what happened when she came to school the next morning. pic.twitter.com/Axfw09pDXB — Goodable (@Goodable) March 28, 2022

PJ Media

Me. The Battle Against Corrupt Democrat Media Complex Rages On

VodkaPundit. Russian Reset: Is Putin Signaling an End Game to the Ukraine War?

Will Smith Has Deeper Issues Than Not Being Able to Take a Joke, and It All Starts With Jada

Why Punish Will Smith? The Left Loves Violence

Joe Biden Unleashes the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse

Donald Trump as Speaker of the House Next Year?

He also thinks his name is “Snuffy.” WATCH: Biden Denies Making His Gaffes From Last Week

Is the Red-Hot Housing Market Finally Cooling Down?

American Leftist Media Hails Biden’s Poland Speech as Reaganesque While European Leaders Back Away

Pipe Down, Ladies, and Know Your Place: Female Cyclists Warned Not to Complain About Men Competing in Their Sport

Ya don’t say. Study Claims 255,000 ‘Excess Votes’ for Biden in Battleground States

Chris Wallace’s Explanation for Leaving Fox News Is HILARIOUS

Pervapalooza over there on the left. Surprise! Not Really: Democrat Megadonor Nailed on Child Porn Charges

I Thought Reporters ‘Don’t Root for a Side’?

Townhall Mothership

Shut it, drunk lady. Pelosi Says She Fears “for Our Democracy” if Republicans Take Back the House in November

More Female Athletes Are Calling on NCAA to Protect Women’s Sports

DeSantis Has a Message for Hollywood ‘Degenerates’

Another ‘Walls Are Closing on Trump’ Story Has Collapsed

Biden, White House quietly ramping up gun control efforts

Cam&Co. New licensing bill based on ignorance.. or outright stupidity

Firearm industry leaders make whopping donation to Hold My Guns

Yeah…no. Bill Gates: It’s time to go to 100% synthetic beef

It’s almost like the government doesn’t work efficiently. Paycheck Protection Program led to ‘the biggest fraud in a generation’

Saving San Francisco: ‘Why Should I Live in Fear?’

When Debt Is Delightful: University Offers ‘Happiness Studies’ Graduate Degree for Less Than Twenty Grand

A New Conservative Savior Arises

Zelensky’s Interview With Russian Journalists Hints That He’s Prepared for a Very Long War

ANOTHER Biden claim (this time about his SCOTUS nominee) is disputed by a WH staffer

Professor finds he’s surrounded by the unmasked as he goes grocery shopping in a respirator

Tweep asks Nikki Fried about the legality of doing a Zoom call from another state to discuss gender identity

VIP

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. The Shocking Truth About Solar

Will Smith Is Angry and Weepy Because He’s a Pathetic Cuck

The Left’s Never-ending Obsession With Impeachment

Will Smith and Chris Rock Are Terrible Examples for Young Men

What Role do Demographics in Russia and China Play in Escalating Global Conflict?

The Sad Glorification of Biden’s Dangerous Gaffe

Around the Interwebz

LOL…good luck with that. CNN+ Readies For Debut: Is It The Next News Innovation Or Too Late To The Streaming Wars?

MIT is reinstating SAT and ACT requirements for incoming students

The Ancient, Female Origins of Booze

Smells Like Onion

Kamala Harris Freezes After Seeing Vice President Position Posted On White House Careers Page https://t.co/Z80lcnAGBX pic.twitter.com/sKLzZtQZIN — The Onion (@TheOnion) March 28, 2022

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery