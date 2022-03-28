I Thought Reporters 'Don't Root for a Side'?

On Sunday’s episode of Meet the Press on NBC, host Chuck Todd expressed panic over the Republican Party’s edge in his network’s latest generic congressional poll—calling it a “huge red flag.”

Todd’s spin on inflation was particularly comical.

“…Only thirty-eight percent blame President Biden and a majority blame something else, but that’s about all you can do,” Todd said. “What’s interesting is that only six percent blame the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and that was a specific thing the president said.”

Imagine that, the American people weren’t fooled by Biden’s bogus blame game. How foolish of us! Surprisingly, USA Today Washington bureau chief Susan Page actually contradicted Todd’s point by noting that inflation was a thing before the Russian invasion.

“Well, and of course, Inflation was becoming a problem before Russia invaded Ukraine,” Page said, “although it’s clearly jacked up gas prices and had some other effects. But this is of great concern to the White House. Three of the last four presidents have lost control of the House of Representatives in their first midterm election and is there anybody in Washington who doesn’t think that’s gonna happen in November?”

Todd then brought up the generic congressional ballot, which has Republicans up 46-44. Todd warned that while that’s only a two-point edge, the GOP actually heads into the 2022 midterms very strong. “This is the first time we’ve had Republicans leading in the generic ballot in our polls since September of 2014, eight years ago. There is always a little bit of a Democratic add because Democrats are more packed in more districts here. This is a huge red flag!”

Yamiche Alcindor, the Washington correspondent for NBC News, agreed. “It’s a huge red flag, and it’s coupled with the idea that people are blaming President Biden’s policies for inflation. It’s coupled with the idea that Americans are still very, very concerned about how much they’re paying for so many other things, not just gas, and that also is part of the reason why when you ask people right now they’re essentially saying Republicans are the ones who they trust with the economy,” she said.

“That’s going to be a hard thing for Democrats to overcome and to message about,” Alcindor added.

Remember when CNN’s Chris Cillizza comically insisted back in 2016 that “Reporters don’t root for a side,” and he was actually serious? I can remember Meet the Press being the go-to talk show Sunday mornings when Tim Russert was the host. Now, the show is a joke, with its pathetic host Chuck Todd practically having a panic attack because Democrats are getting crushed in his network’s poll.