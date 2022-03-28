Chris Wallace's Explanation for Leaving Fox News Is HILARIOUS

Former Fox News host Chris Wallace is speaking out about his departure from the network and has told the New York Times in an exclusive interview why he chose to leave—and boy, is it a doozy.

“I just no longer felt comfortable with the programming at Fox,” Wallace said, before citing the 2020 election and the Capitol riot as two watershed moments for him.

“I’m fine with opinion: conservative opinion, liberal opinion,” Wallace said, “but when people start to question the truth — Who won the 2020 election? Was Jan. 6 an insurrection? — I found that unsustainable.”

Wallace will launch his brand new show, Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, on the left-wing network’s new streaming service, CNN+.

“Some people might have drawn the line earlier, or at a different point,” Wallace said. “I think Fox has changed over the course of the last year and a half. But I can certainly understand where somebody would say, ‘Gee, you were a slow learner, Chris.'”

Slow learner, indeed. Wallace says he found questioning the results of the 2020 election “unsustainable” for a network, yet he went to CNN, a network that spent years covering the Russian collusion hoax as if it were legitimate?

Can anyone explain that logic to me?