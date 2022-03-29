The Battle Against Corrupt Democrat Media Complex Rages On

When talking to friends and colleagues in recent months, we often get around to marveling at the fact that 2021 really was only one calendar year long. Circumstances here in our beloved Republic made it feel as if it were a geological epoch.

A big part of that time-lapse malaise — for conservatives, anyway — is that we are constantly dealing with two versions of Joe Biden. There is the bumbling puppet president who we can plainly see whenever he’s on camera, then there is the fantasy Joe Biden who the corrupt advocacy media flacks are always writing about.

The late, great Andrew Breitbart often referred to the left-wing propagandists in the American mainstream media as the “Democrat Media Complex,” which I’ve always found to be a very accurate description. The Democratic party and the various mainstream media outlets are, after all, part of a whole unit that is constantly working to turn the United States of America into the Soviet Union 2.0.

People are always suggesting that I use something other than MSM when discussing the Democrats’ flying monkeys, but I stick with it because it’s convenient shorthand for me and I’ve been using it since Millard Fillmore was president.

For most of the first decade-and-a-half that I wrote about media bias, it was difficult at times to convey even to fellow conservatives just how insidiously the Democrats and dinosaur media worked in cahoots. They used to be coy and crafty about it. The New York Times turned it into a dark art form.

One of the things I’m most grateful to Donald Trump for is that he blew up their facade.

Media hacks of both the mainstream and social variety were (are) so consumed with hatred for Trump from denying Granny Maojackets her entitlement presidency that they couldn’t even fake being journalists anymore.

God bless you for that, President Trump.

CNN endured a year-long, on-camera nervous breakdown before it was revealed that almost everyone who works there is a pervert who should be shunned from even impolite society. Every host on MSBNC still spends the bulk of their time on the air trying to work out why daddy doesn’t love them. The New York Times has had to cut staffers almost everywhere but its Retraction Dept.

It’s been glorious.

Even so, they all still wield too much power.

My friends and I here at PJ Media stay in this never-ending battle with the Fake News Enemy of the People through our VIP program, which keeps our rarely narrative-friendly words away from the myriad forces trying to censor us. We laugh, we drink, we get serious for a moment, then we laugh and drink some more.

There really is a lot of laughing and drinking.

I keep telling everyone how much fun we have. Join us and find out! Subscribe here and use the promo code FAKENEWS for a 25% discount. I promise that it will be the best three bucks a month you spent since, well, nobody in Biden’s American can remember when anything was three bucks.

Back to the other stuff.

I have been reminded a lot lately of just how much awfulness the Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media have been up to just since all of the Trump/Russia collusion lying they did to try and bring him down. There have been a number of news stories just this month that triggered some memories. Here is a shortlist of stories that we’ve seen recently that the media has gotten wrong, lied about, or both:

Hunter Biden’s laptop

COVID reporting

All things transgender (especially the Florida bill)

Selective memory about Kavanaugh hearings vs. Brown Jackson hearings

We’re still feeling the repercussions of the media malpractice on these issues.

I think it was the SCOTUS confirmation hearings that set me off last week. The Dem Media Complex was pretending as if the Kavanaugh hearings never happened. Democrats just kept repeating “first Black woman” as though they were the only words in the English language and Republicans were, of course, RACIST for daring to ask Judge Brown Jackson anything meaningful. On Monday, Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn deftly upbraided her Democratic colleagues for the savaging she got in the media for mere asking a woman who wants to be on the Supreme Court if she could define “woman.”

.@MarshaBlackburn: "To ask questions is not an attack. How do we keep our nation free and strong? We do it by robust, respectful debate that requires that you ask questions of individuals that come before you, that you ask questions of individuals that have a different opinion." pic.twitter.com/gcVeNCjLhu — The Hill (@thehill) March 28, 2022

The laptop story alone should have permanently discredited every media outlet that took part in it yet, as we saw with the SCOTUS circus last week, they’re just getting worse.

I keep verbally punching away at these horrible people not only because it’s my job, but because I really like doing it too. If you need to deploy just the right amount of cranky, acerbic, and snarky, I’m your guy.

I want to thank our many new VIP subscribers and also give a shout to all who have been there since we launched in the fall of 2019 (TAKE THAT, COVID). Thanks for enabling me.

Looking forward to more of you joining the party.