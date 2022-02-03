The Morning Briefing: MSM Ignores Fact That CNN Went Into the Toilet Under Zucker

Top O’ the Briefing

One of the hallmarks of the modern Democrat mainstream media complex is the tendency to “report” on anything but the most obvious aspect of a story, the thing that’s there in plain sight for the public to see. This is probably a throwback to the days when it was difficult, if not impossible, to fact check journalists and they could say whatever they wanted and people would believe it was true.

It has been almost 18 years since Dan Rather was caught lying about George W. Bush in an attempt to use the power of CBS News to influence a presidential election. He was the first of the heavyweights to be exposed by new and alternative media types. There have been many since but, bless their biased hearts, the MSM hacks don’t seem to grasp that we’re watching.

When I first read about Jeff Zucker’s resignation from CNN yesterday, I was rather amused by the official story, which Cameron wrote about for us:

CNN President Jeff Zucker resigned from his position at the network Wednesday morning after failing to disclose a romantic relationship he had with another senior executive. “As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo’s tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years,” he said, according to a statement posted to CNN Chief Media Correspondent Brian Stelter’s Twitter. “I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t. I was wrong.” “As a result, I am resigning today.”

Can someone pass me a tissue? That’s quite moving.

As I was drinking my first bulletproof coffee of the day I went through several news accounts of Zucker’s departure. Even though the caffeine hadn’t yet kicked in, I immediately noticed something: there were absolutely zero mentions of the fact that CNN has been falling apart at the seams under Zucker’s leadership.

Here in the real world, if any of us did our jobs as poorly as Jeff Zucker after we were put in charge of something we’d have been thrown out of a window.

Before Zucker took over the network, CNN had carved out a niche as the most centrist of the Big Three cable news networks. That was very relative, to be sure, but it was mostly accurate.

Zucker then pointed CNN at the radical left cliff and pushed it off.

The commie kids at CNN had a brief flirtation with success while soiling themselves over Trump’s presidency. Zucker was a one-trick pony, however. Once Trump was gone from office, CNN couldn’t quite move on from him.

The ratings results of their obsession were disastrous.

Just yesterday, Rick wrote about a truly stunning aspect of CNN’s collapse:

Tucker Carlson is attracting more Democratic viewers between the ages of 25-54 than CNN and MSNBC, according to The Wrap.

That’s the most coveted advertising age demographic that CNN finds itself staring at from the bottom of the pile. That Carlson is getting the majority of the Democrats in the group has really got to be leaving a mark.

The Democrat advocacy media doesn’t like to acknowledge the fact that its power is constantly waning. That’s why none of the MSMers reporting on Zucker’s resignation will even allude to CNN’s monumental collapse on his watch. They’re afraid it might be contagious.

There’s a very real possibility that this departure had more to do with his failure as a businessman rather than his failure as a human being. Do we really believe that the party that still idolizes Bill Clinton is upset that a television guy had an affair?

I know that I’ve got my skeptic glasses on.

Jeff Zucker is a reprehensible human being who took a machete to whatever journalistic credibility CNN had left. He guided his network to fully advocate for the nightmare of a puppet president we are being forced to endure now. That he’s gone is something to be celebrated.

That no one on the other side is being honest about why he’s gone means that he will probably be back in a similar position of power sooner rather than later.

