Biden’s Poll Numbers, Like Biden Himself, Keep Reaching Appalling New Lows

Old Joe Biden’s poll numbers keep nosediving, and given the latest headlines, that’s no surprise. While his handlers keep playing chicken with Russia and dallying with getting us into World War III while even the Ukrainian president says the whole thing is unnecessary, and the White House has come out strongly against the First Amendment and in favor of silencing Joe Rogan for COVID wrongthink, a new Morning Consult/Politico poll released Wednesday found only 17% of a sample of 2,005 registered voters saying that they “Strongly Approve” of the job Old Joe is pretending to do as president. The inevitable question is: what’s wrong with those people? How could anyone at this point not just approve, but “strongly approve,” of the dumpster fire that is the Biden presidency?

PJ Media’s own Matt Margolis pointed out Wednesday that “most voters think President Joe Biden is one of the worst presidents in history, according to a new Rasmussen Reports and The National Pulse survey,” in which “54% of likely U.S. voters think Biden ‘will be remembered as one of the worst presidents in American history.’” That’s entirely reasonable, and those people are likely to be proven correct. The odd thing about the Rasmussen/National Pulse poll is that 15% actually think that Old Joe will go down in history as one of our best presidents ever, and then the picture becomes all the stranger when we see in the Morning Consult/Politico poll that an even higher percentage thinks that he is doing a terrific job.

In the Morning Consult/Politico poll, 26% said they “Somewhat Approve” of Biden’s presidency, with 15% saying they “Somewhat Disapprove,” and 39% “Strongly Disapprove.” All that is more or less understandable, but the fact that 17% of any grouping of registered voters anywhere in the nation could be found to be enthusiastic about how Biden is running the country off the rails and straight into a ditch is as solid an indication as any of how deep our national crisis really is.

There isn’t anything, not one thing, Joe Biden’s supporters can point to and say he has handled it correctly, or competently, or well. There are a number of factors that explain why Americans are fleeing from the Biden administration circus in droves, hunkering down and hoping that it doesn’t get too much worse before all this is over. There is his abysmal handling of the ongoing COVID crisis, featuring a sinister creeping authoritarianism and endless goalposts-moving from one vaccine shot to two to three plus boosters and ill-considered vaccine mandates that have had one positive effect: they’ve awakened millions of Americans to how seriously our freedoms are threatened today.

Related: Is Joe Biden the Worst President Ever?

Here also is a man who is trying to get us involved in an unnecessary war that could indeed become a world war. He has run the economy into the ground and made our Southern border a meaningless line on a piece of paper. Inflation is skyrocketing, with gas prices through the roof thanks to his shutting-down of the Keystone Pipeline.

But if 17% of registered voters think he is doing a great job, 17% of registered voters must take the rapid decline of the United States in the past year as good news. They must want to see millions of illegal aliens, including unknown numbers of criminals and terrorists, crossing into the country from Mexico. They must want to see the American middle class squeezed by rising prices, with no end in sight.

The only people who could support this are those who benefit from it directly. If those people make up 17% of registered voters, America is in deeper trouble than even the most heavily laden doomsayers suspect. More likely, of course, is that 17% of registered voters will “strongly approve” of any politician, no matter how catastrophically incompetent or wrongheaded, if he has a D after his name. That’s bad enough in itself, as this poll indicates. How could any sentient being possibly support Joe Biden at this point, much less think that he is handling his putative job with skill and aplomb?

“The worst kept secret in Washington, DC,” Stephen L. Miller noted back in November, “is that Joe Biden is a one-term president — whether he knows it or not.” It’s almost as poorly kept a secret as the likelihood that Old Joe Biden doesn’t really know much of anything for sure, secret or not. But whether or not Joe realizes what a mess he has made, he and his henchmen still have three years to go. The only real question now is how much of our free and powerful nation will be left once his handlers have completed the terrible work they began on Jan. 20, 2021.