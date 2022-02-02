SUNY Professor is Trying to Normalize Pedophilia

Hey teacher, leave those kids alone.

The vile left is once again chipping away for their right to have sex with kids. This one comes from the State University New York (SUNY) campus in Fredonia, N.Y.

SUNY “philosophy” professor Stephen Kershnar is openly advocating for sex with very young children. And then it somehow gets even worse.

ANGER ALERT: This guy is an abomination and his words are hard to read and hear.

“Imagine that an adult male wants to have sex with a 12-year-old girl. Imagine that she’s a willing participant,” Kershnar “philosophized.” “A very standard, very widely held view is there’s something deeply wrong about this. And it’s wrong independent of it being criminalized.” He continued, “It’s not obvious to me that is in fact wrong. I think this is a mistake. And I think that exploring why it’s a mistake will tell us not only things about adult-child sex and statutory rape but also about fundamental principles of morality.”

Professor says an adult wanting to have sex with a kid is accepted as being wrong but "it's not obvious to me that it is in fact wrong"

How about this: A man attempting to have sex with a child gets a free trip into a wood chipper? And a “philosophy” professor gets fired for arguing that sex with kids is ok?

Certain big media voices on the right are against “canceling” people who disagree with us politically. I’m ok with this miscreant being fired. This isn’t about politics, it’s about whether or not sex with kids is acceptable. It’s not.

FACT-O-RAMA! The 2021 cost to send your kid to SUNY Fredonia for four years is $34,486 for New York residents and $74,780 for non-resident students.

You can watch the whole disturbing interview below. Notice the way Kershnar and the “man” interviewing him exude unctuous pomposity as they discuss adults having sex with kids as young as one year old.

P.S.: At the 3:00 minute mark, Kershnar questions whether consent is even necessary, even comparing it to a kid “consenting” to do other things they don’t want to do, like go to the doctor.

I can’t warn you enough about this video. It’s nasty and Kershnar is an animal. He even states (5:40) that the notion of sex with a one-year-old being wrong “isn’t obvious to me.” He then immediately claims he has heard about grandmothers allegedly “fellating their baby boys to calm them down when they’re colicky.”

That’s as far as I got.

The video comes from a YouTube channel called “Brain in a Vat.” Can’t you just smell the supercilious self-admiration?

FACT-O-RAMA! Remember commie goal #26: Present homosexuality, degeneracy, and promiscuity as “normal, natural, and healthy.”

Kershnar, thankfully, might be in trouble. The president of SUNY Fredonia, Stephen Kolison, tweeted this on Monday:

A message from SUNY Fredonia President Stephen H. Kolison

Needless to say, the perverted professor wrote a book on “adult-child sex” molesting kids, called “Pedophilia and Adult–Child Sex: A Philosophical Analysis” which you can buy on Amazon, the same company that dropped the right-leaning social media site Parler.

Only a leftist would refer to pederasty as “adult-child sex,” which is a clear attempt to normalize raping kids. And despite the title, I don’t believe one can have a “philosophical analysis” regarding pedophilia.

Remember, sociopathic, child molesting liberals now refer to pedophiles as “MAPs,” short for Minor Attracted Persons, yet another attempt to normalize what they want to do with kids.

SUNY isn’t the only school with a pedo problem. Old Dominion University had trouble with a pro-pedophilia trans professor, Allyn Walker, who was placed on leave for trying to normalize pedophilia.

Hmm.

Take a child.

Persuade them they are trans.

Get them on puberty blockers.

MAP – Minor Attracted Person. The new 'acceptable' word for Paedophile. They are now trying to add paedophiles to the LGBTQ+ umbrella.

Fox News reached out to SUNY Fredonia to ask if Kershnar was placed on leave, and how long the school knew of his pro-pedophilia views. They have not responded.