CNN President Jeff Zucker Suddenly Resigns Over Undisclosed Romantic Relationship

CNN President Jeff Zucker resigned from his position at the network Wednesday morning after failing to disclose a romantic relationship he had with another senior executive.

“As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo’s tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years,” he said, according to a statement posted to CNN Chief Media Correspondent Brian Stelter’s Twitter. “I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t. I was wrong.”

“As a result, I am resigning today.”

Jeff Zucker just announced his resignation to a stunned CNN. pic.twitter.com/sWXYNBO20d — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 2, 2022

The relationship was with Allison Gollust, who is the executive vice president and chief marketing officer of CNN Worldwide.

Gollust was formerly an advisor to disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.), according to the New York Times.

“Jeff and I have been close friends and professional partners for over 20 years,” the Times reported Gollust as saying. “Recently, our relationship changed during Covid. I regret that we didn’t disclose it at the right time. I’m incredibly proud of my time at CNN and look forward to continuing the great work we do everyday.”

Past governor Andrew Cuomo’s brother, Chris Cuomo, was fired by CNN for violating journalistic ethics by giving advice to his politician brother related to his scandals.

It goes without saying that the change of leadership could have a major impact on the future of CNN.

Former President Donald Trump made Zucker’s CNN the foil for his campaign and time in the White House, and the network has lately been struggling significantly with ratings.

It is unclear who the new CNN president will be, but it will be fascinating to see if they shift the direction of the network.