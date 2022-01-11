The Morning Briefing: Our Pathetic Puppet President Is Letting Iran Grow Too Bold

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. It irritates the cosmos if you get your chakras and wheels aligned on the same day.

I’d like to begin by congratulating the University of Georgia Bulldogs and their fans for knocking off Alabama to win the NCAA National Championship last night. I’m a huge college football fan who isn’t thrilled with the current playoff format but I’ve got several relatives and friends who are Georgia alums so I’m happy that they’re happy.

And it’s always fun to watch Nick Saban lose.

In the pantheon of ridiculous leftist narratives, one that sticks out is the idea that recent Democratic presidents are beloved by our allies and respected for their gentle diplomatic ways by our enemies, while Republican presidents are universally reviled, indelicate cowboys.

In reality, the Democrats are weaklings who make the world’s worst actors feel as if they have almost free rein to do whatever they please. It’s better to be feared by one’s enemies and the current occupant of the Oval Office isn’t making any of the bad people in the world quake in their boots.

The psychotollah crowd in Iran has been getting a little uppity lately, no doubt emboldened by the fact that the United States of America is currently being presided over by a chief executive whose brain is being run by a cabal comprised of radical leftists who have an infantile worldview.

Some of what they’re doing is just theater, like the sanctions that Chris wrote about the other day:

On the second anniversary of the killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, the Islamic Republic imposed sanctions on 52 Americans. The list of Americans on Iran’s 2022 blacklist includes former Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, former National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien, and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley.

As Chris noted, the sanctions are largely symbolic. Make no mistake though, the Iranians are still plenty steamed about the Trump administration icing their Number One scumbag Soleimani.

Robert wrote on Sunday that the rhetoric coming from Iran is intensifying:

Thursday was the second anniversary of the killing of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani; while the date passed virtually unnoticed in the United States, it was a major event in the Islamic Republic of Iran, featuring numerous threats of revenge from enraged Iranian leaders. One of these stood out from the others: Soleimani’s successor as Quds Force commander declared that the revenge would come from inside the United States. Iran’s state-controlled Tasnim News Agency reported that Brigadier General Esmaeil Qaani was “delivering a speech to a ceremony in Mashhad” for the anniversary of the “martyrdom” of Soleimani. Qaani was in no mood to be conciliatory. He thundered: “We will prepare ground for the hard revenge against the US from within their homes, as we do not need to be present as supervisors everywhere, wherever is necessary we take revenge against Americans by the help of people on their side and within their own homes without our presence.” “From within their homes.” It’s not an implausible threat, thanks to Old Joe Biden’s essentially nonexistent Southern border. U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported on Feb. 3, 2021, that Border Patrol agents near Yuma, Ariz. “arrested a group of 11 Iranian citizens who illegally crossed the border into the United States.” Nor was this a singular incident: “For the last two fiscal years, Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents have led the nation in apprehending illegal crossers from Iran. Yuma Sector agents apprehended eight Iranian nationals in FY2020, compared to just 14 from all other border patrol sectors combined. So far in FY2021, Yuma Sector agents have apprehend [sic] 14 nationals from Iran.”

Aren’t you glad that President Mean Tweets is gone and America’s Grandpa is here to return dignity or something?

Robert wrote another excellent post yesterday about the folly of Obama’s approach to dealing with Iran and the fact that Biden’s puppetmasters are interested in reviving it. His conclusion is chilling and perfect:

Antony Blinken and Ned Price and the rest of the State Department “foreign policy experts” who are working so hard to revive the Iran nuclear deal should ponder Fadavi’s words carefully. The fruit of appeasement is invariably the emboldening of the appeased power, not its pacification. But it is unlikely that Blinken and Co. even know the lessons of history, much less know to avoid repeating catastrophic historical mistakes.

Because there are no adults in charge here right now, China and Russia are flexing all over the place. Perhaps the Iranian regime thinks it can get some cover from that. More likely, Khameini and Co. know that this administration is redefining the phrase “bumbling idiots” and they’ve got a few years to get their thug on.

But hey, we’re besties with France again and stuff.

Everything Isn’t Awful

This just in: For the first time, a drone has been used to deliver a defibrillator that saved a man's life. It happened in Sweden, where a defibrillator was successfully delivered to a 71-year old man before paramedics could arrive. This is their game-changing technology. pic.twitter.com/Oz1b8ROli3 — Goodable (@Goodable) January 10, 2022

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. Feds Blew $100 Billion on Extra Hospital Beds, Got FEWER Hospital Beds

Common Cold T Cells Also Protect Against COVID, British Research Concludes

The College Football National Championship Means Everything to the Georgia Bulldogs

Iran: When We Strike America, It Will Be With Great Force

Christians in the UK Can Celebrate These Religious Liberty Victories

Spanish Prime Minister Wants to Treat COVID like the Flu: ‘We’re Going to Have to Learn to Live With It’

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Fauci Spent Your Tax Dollars Studying Transgender Monkeys

The Branch Covidians Are Basically the Same as the Heaven’s Gate Cultists (Except Not as Nice)

American Airlines: Black Lives Matter Sí, Let’s Go Brandon No

CDC Director Makes Stunning Admission About COVID Deaths

Why Doesn’t Google Want You to Know About ‘Mass Formation Psychosis’?

Herd Immunity Now!

SCOTUS Transcript Revised to Fix Gorsuch Quote. Liberals Most Hurt.

Jan. 6 Prisoner Jacob Lang: Solitary Confinement Is the ‘State of Medical Tyranny’ in America

Townhall Mothership

Email Shows ‘Rachel Maddow Show’ Producer Feared Rep. Cawthorn Would Ask to Come on Show if Asked for Comment

Symone Sanders Joining MSNBC in Latest Instance of Revolving Door Between Liberal Network, Biden Admin

#WishList. Here are the Dems Who Could Have Their Committee Assignments Stripped If the GOP Retakes the House

South Korea’s Latest Political Movement Aims…To Purge the Nation of Feminism

Joe Biden Gets More Bad News From House Democrats as the Failures Pile Up

#BareShelvesBiden Trends as Americans Detail How Joe’s Failures Have Hit Hard

Twitter’s New Ban-Happy CEO Is Pushing It, and He May Get the Company in Trouble

Kemp fires back at constitutional carry backlash

AL constitutional carry debate may include sporting events

Cam&Co. Delaware Dems demanding 2A permission slip

All the LOLs. Delicious: WaPo hits Sotomayor with 100,000 Pinocchios

Ondrasik: All of the takedown “mistakes” on YouTube seem to run in one direction

Blue on blue attack: Georgia Dems slam visit from Biden and Harris as “insufficient and unwelcome”

WHAT media bias? WaPo reports Sen. Kyrsten Sinema remains ‘stubbornly opposed’ to ending the filibuster

Speaker Nancy Pelosi ridiculed for saying election integrity laws are ‘a legislative continuation of January 6’ (and her eyebrows)

‘A very notable absence’: ‘A conflict’ will keep Stacey Abrams from attending President Biden’s voting rights speech in Georgia

VIP

VodkaPundit, Part Trois. The CCP Has Turned Hong Kong Into a Dystopian Nightmare

Let The Left Hunt the Great Orange Whale

Worsening Grocery Store Shortages Are a Grim Start to the New Year

Fauci’s Transgender Monkey Experiment Undermines Leftist Gender Theory

When Governments Know Masks Don’t Work, But Mandate Them Anyway

GOLD Schlichter: The Greatest Apocalypse in History

Around the Interwebz

Betty White Died Of Stroke Suffered Six Days Before Her Death

Tesla adds chill and assertive self-driving modes

Apple reportedly wants nothing to do with Zuck’s metaverse

25 Animals Involved in Crimes

Bee Me

Report: Of The 4.2 Million Americans Who Quit Their Jobs In December, 74% Worked For Kamala Harris https://t.co/evoBoE0eqn — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) January 10, 2022

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy

Saget and Johnny. The whole thing still seems unreal. Sixty-five is not old.