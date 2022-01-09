Iran: ‘Hard Revenge’ for Soleimani Killing Will Come From ‘Within’ the U.S.  

Thursday was the second anniversary of the killing of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani; while the date passed virtually unnoticed in the United States, it was a major event in the Islamic Republic of Iran, featuring numerous threats of revenge from enraged Iranian leaders. One of these stood out from the others: Soleimani’s successor as Quds Force commander declared that the revenge would come from inside the United States.

Iran’s state-controlled Tasnim News Agency reported that Brigadier General Esmaeil Qaani was “delivering a speech to a ceremony in Mashhad” for the anniversary of the “martyrdom” of Soleimani. Qaani was in no mood to be conciliatory. He thundered: “We will prepare ground for the hard revenge against the US from within their homes, as we do not need to be present as supervisors everywhere, wherever is necessary we take revenge against Americans by the help of people on their side and within their own homes without our presence.”

“From within their homes.” It’s not an implausible threat, thanks to Old Joe Biden’s essentially nonexistent Southern border. U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported on Feb. 3, 2021, that Border Patrol agents near Yuma, Ariz. “arrested a group of 11 Iranian citizens who illegally crossed the border into the United States.” Nor was this a singular incident:

“For the last two fiscal years, Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents have led the nation in apprehending illegal crossers from Iran. Yuma Sector agents apprehended eight Iranian nationals in FY2020, compared to just 14 from all other border patrol sectors combined. So far in FY2021, Yuma Sector agents have apprehend [sic] 14 nationals from Iran.”

It’s unlikely, unfortunately, that Border Patrol agents apprehended every last one of the Iranians who tried to enter the United States illegally across the border from Mexico. It’s entirely possible that agents of the Islamic Republic are in the country now, ready to execute this “revenge.” Qaani offered a chance to avoid the specter of the revenge playing out on American soil: he “went on to say that it would be much wiser for the US to deal with the criminals who assassinated General Soleimani on their own, as it would be much costlier for them if ‘the children of the Resistance Front’ are to take the matter in their own hands and take revenge from the Americans by themselves.”

The “children of the Resistance Front.” Who might they be? They don’t have to be Iranians who crossed the border. Far-Left Antifa rioters have already taken up the notorious Iranian slogan, “Death to America.” Journalist Andy Ngo reported in late August 2020 that “around 700 black bloc militants and their supporters rampaged through Oakland, Cal. They chanted ‘death to America’ while starting fires and smashing cars and buildings.” The week before that, according to Townhall’s Julio Rosas, “An American flag was just burned outside the Kenosha County Courthouse. One woman screams, ‘Death to America!’ and kicks the fence.” An Antifa rioter who is already screaming “Death to America” would be a perfect candidate for carrying out Iran’s “hard revenge” inside the United States.

The Islamic Republic has found the perfect moment, should it wish to carry out terrorist attacks in America. The Left’s relentless indoctrination of American youth has begun bearing fruit, such that there is a large number of people in the country now who hate their culture and heritage and believe that the United States of America is the primary force for evil in the world today. That coincides neatly with the foreign policy perspective of the Islamic Republic of Iran. What would have been an empty threat just a few years ago is now all too plausible, because there are so many people in the United States now who think that whatever the country gets, it deserves.

If the threat is made good and there is a jihad carnage inside the United States, instigated by someone acting at the behest of the Islamic Republic of Iran, it is also true that many people inside the United States now will be pleased and will applaud openly. The Left’s campaign to shame Americans into being sorry they’re Americans will increasingly manifest itself in an unwillingness to defend this country or stand up against its enemies. Esmaeil Qaani and his friends and allies will find a great deal of comfort in what the Left has wrought.