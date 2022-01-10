CDC Director Makes Stunning Admission About COVID Deaths

As COVID cases have surged to unseen levels, despite Joe Biden’s promise to “shut down the virus,” there’s been a noticeable shift in the narrative from the Biden administration.

After blaming Trump for the COVID deaths on his watch, the Biden administration is now downplaying the severity of COVID by pointing out the correlation between COVID deaths and comorbidities.

“Is it time to start rethinking how we’re living with this virus, that it’s potentially here to stay?” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky was asked on Good Morning America.

“The overwhelming number of deaths, over 75 percent, occurred in people who had at least four comorbidities. So really these are people who were unwell to begin with,” Walensky replied.

I don’t doubt that Walensky’s data is right, but why is the Biden administration suddenly admitting the link between COVID deaths and comorbidities? The liberal media has for nearly two years been presenting COVID as far more deadly than it really is to most people. In fact, according to a Rasmussen Reports survey from September, Americans who watch the liberal media are likely to overestimate the lethality of COVID by a factor of five. Americans who watch conservative media, however, are more likely to accurately estimate the lethality.

Related: Experts Move The Goalposts on COVID to Create More Fear and Division



The COVID fear factor among the left can’t all be attributed to the media. Last month, Joe Biden warned that a winter of “severe illness and death” was coming for the unvaccinated.

Walensky’s admission about the link between comorbidities and COVID deaths also undermines the administration’s justification for a federal vaccine mandate. Given that so many COVID deaths occurred with people who had at least four comorbidities, it seems as though people who lack these comorbidities should be able to decide for themselves whether being vaccinated is right for them.

Conservative media has been talking about the link between COVID deaths and comorbidities for a long time. So why is the Biden administration suddenly joining in on the fact parade?