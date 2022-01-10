Fauci's Transgender Monkey Experiment Undermines Leftist Gender Theory

Who knew there were transgender monkeys? According to Dr. Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), there are. Also, as PJM’s Stephen Green reported, they “paid $205,000 to study transgender monkeys just as the omicron variant of COVID-19 was sending untold numbers of Americans to the hospital.”

Because science!

According to the original story, researchers at NIAID paid Scripps Research to study why transgender “women” have high rates of HIV infection.

Only, I’m a bit confused here. How did these scientists know the monkeys were transgender? Did the monkeys tell them? Did male monkeys wear dresses or play with traditionally girl toys or something?

Rest assured, the monkeys didn’t identify as transgender. It turns out the male monkeys were injected with female hormones. Badabing! Badaboom! You’ve got the primate equivalent to transgender “women.”

But, wait, I’m still confused here. Are hormone injections what makes someone transgender?

Apparently not. “Transgender people have a gender identity or gender expression that differs from the sex that they were assigned at birth,” explains the Wikipedia entry for ‘transgender.’ “Some transgender people who desire medical assistance to transition from one sex to another identify as transsexual.”

Usually, I wouldn’t recommend relying on Wikipedia, but considering how woke its contributors are, I’m sure they are fully up to speed on the latest accepted definition of what being transgender means.

“In addition to including people whose gender identity is the opposite of their assigned sex (trans men and trans women), it may also include people who are non-binary or genderqueer,” the Wikipedia entry continues. “Other definitions of transgender also include people who belong to a third gender, or else conceptualize transgender people as a third gender. The term transgender may be defined very broadly to include cross-dressers.”

So, the tl;dr here is that being transgender is a function of identity, not hormone treatments. Yet, according to this study, male monkeys that had never even been to a pride parade or demanded to be referred by feminine pronouns were suddenly “transgender” just because of hormone injections.

After all, according to the LGBTQ movement, one can be biologically female, have female hormones and anatomy, and still be a man. Men, they say, can get pregnant and all that garbage.

LGBTQ activists (and the woke heteros that have been bullied into believing them) argue that being transgender is about gender identity and expression and not a function of what stage of transitioning you’re in.

For example …

I identify as a woman.

Poooof! I am now transgender. No hormone treatments are required. I can use women’s restrooms and locker rooms or accuse lesbians of being transphobic for not wanting to date me. I am now a woman like Caitlyn Jenner, Rachel Levine, and Amy Schneider. Hear me roar!

Seriously, that’s all it takes.

But I don’t want to make 70 cents to the dollar earned by men, so I’m going to take it back.

I identify as a man.

Poof! I’m now back to being a boring cisgendered white guy.

Seriously, though: monkeys can’t be transgender. Heck, even humans can’t change their gender. Still, if the NIAID is funding studies based on the premise that hormone injections are the magic that makes someone a transgender person, I imagine there are quite a few activists out there who would like to have a word with them.